Senior Spotlight: Aiden Kennedy

Mooresville Tribune: At what point did you become concerned about a delay or possible cancellation of your senior year of football?
Aiden Kennedy: In August, I became very concerned when we suddenly got shut down while we were doing our workouts. At the same time, we were hearing that the virus numbers continued to rise and I was very worried about our season being canceled.
MT: Considering you are a baseball player, and already lost your spring season, was there a time you may have thought you would have to decide between the two sports for 2020?
AK: Before the NCHSAA came out with their sports schedule, I thought there was a possibility that I would have to choose between both of them. I did not know what to do because I love both sports.
MT: What have you done to stay busy this fall without football? And have you maintained a workout program to stay in physical shape?
AK: Once our summer workouts were cancelled, I decided to fill my down time by getting a job. I began working at AutoBell. I worked out at home and my goal was to gain weight.
MT: What have you been doing in your spare time?
AK: I have been playing a lot of golf because it was the only sport I could play and I’ve been hanging out with friends.
MT: This is your third football coach in four years. That is tough for any player to adjust to. Have you had a chance to get to know Coach Joe Nixon and what do you think of him?
AK: Coach Nixon is great! What impressed me the most was how quickly Coach Nixon got to know us because we only met virtually when he was hired. I have had a chance to get to know him and he is a great coach and person. He has brought a great coaching staff to Mooresville and I’m very excited to play my last season with him. He makes me want to be a better player!
MT: What are your personal expectations for the football season starting in February?
AK: Work hard, have fun and be a good teammate.
MT: What are your team's expectations for the football season?
AK: To win the Conference and a State Championship! I think we have a great group of guys and we have a lot of talent. We can be really good this year.
MT: Have you decided on a school for next year and do you plan to play
sports?
AK: I have been accepted to Catawba College and hope to walk on as a long snapper.
MT: As a senior, what advice do you have for those following in your footsteps next year and the years to come?
AK: To get good grades and don't wait to try to improve your grades by your senior year. Most importantly, do not take high school for granted!
