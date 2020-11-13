Senior Spotlight: Aiden Kennedy

Mooresville Tribune: At what point did you become concerned about a delay or possible cancellation of your senior year of football?

Aiden Kennedy: In August, I became very concerned when we suddenly got shut down while we were doing our workouts. At the same time, we were hearing that the virus numbers continued to rise and I was very worried about our season being canceled.

MT: Considering you are a baseball player, and already lost your spring season, was there a time you may have thought you would have to decide between the two sports for 2020?

AK: Before the NCHSAA came out with their sports schedule, I thought there was a possibility that I would have to choose between both of them. I did not know what to do because I love both sports.

MT: What have you done to stay busy this fall without football? And have you maintained a workout program to stay in physical shape?

AK: Once our summer workouts were cancelled, I decided to fill my down time by getting a job. I began working at AutoBell. I worked out at home and my goal was to gain weight.

MT: What have you been doing in your spare time?