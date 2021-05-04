Series sweep sets early-stage for pair of crosstown rivals

Some serious series stuff.

Pine Lake Prep baseball team polished off the successful sweep of perhaps the one home-and-home season series it sought the most.

The Pride pulled away late to post an 8-2 downing of crosstown and fellow PAC-7 Conference arch rival Langtree Charter Academy that also allowed the winners to glove wins in both of the scheduled regular-season meetings between the two familiar foes.

With the win, Pine Lake ventured back into action for this the second full week of regular season play owning a 2-0 record to show for both the season overall and in crucial circuit-counting ranks in ledgers.

As for Langtree Charter, it slipped to the 0-2 level on all accounts.

The Pride backed the combined pitching performances of three staff members to complete the double play. The crew of starter Gage Childers and relievers Tate and Tanner Allison held Langtree’s Lions to the two runs on four hits while striking out 14.

Offensively, Owen Lally banged a double as one of his team high-tying two hits, joined in that department by Tanner Allison and Ben Schneider. A triple apiece laced by both Joe Lehec and Nash Chelcun put each atop a list that included Tate Allison, Michael Heis, and Sam Nottestad with a base know apiece.