Serving youth part of area team’s upcoming plans

In 2018, he raced both dirt and pavement in the USAC Western Speed2 Midget series where he finished in second place in both the pavement and overall championship standings. Iest also competed in the 51FIFTY Junior Late Model Series for Naake-Klauer Motorsports at both Madera (Calif.) Speedway and Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway’s Bull Ring.

“To be able to drive for a team that has accomplished so much in the sport and offers me the chance to move up from ARCA to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series when I am ready for that next step is incredible,” Iest said. “I am ready to go to North Carolina and work hard and learn everything I can from (team co-owner and NASCAR veteran) David Gilliland and the team. I think you improve as a driver the more you race, and I will have two amazing organizations to race with this year. I want to be the best at everything I do. My goal is to step up and win races for both teams next season.”