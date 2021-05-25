Setbacks shockwaves send Mooresville scrambling to save season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Lake Norman to close out that cross-town season series, Mooresville managed to strike first with an unearned run in the top half of the first inning but it was the only scoring highlight on its part in being dealt the defeat. The Wildcats, still smarting from an earlier-season setback to Devils, cornered a lead it would never lose in the bottom half of the second stanza with a three-run rally and proceeded to tack on multiple runs in each remaining three turns at bat as well. A final two-run charge in the last half of the fifth frame enabled them to then draw the issue to a close at that point courtesy of enforcing the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.

Starting Mooresville pitcher Ian Bingham was shouldered with the loss, followed to the mound by Jay Leonard and Chad Harvey. Combined, the crew allowed the 11 runs – the most allowed in a single game by the Devils all season – on eight hits while striking out six.

At the plate, the Devils were limited to just two hits while being set down a total of 10 times on strikeouts.

Seeking to rebound on the visit to take on Hopewell in the opener of that home-and-home series, Mooresville missed the mark to instead suffer the 4-1 defeat.