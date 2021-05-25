Setbacks shockwaves send Mooresville scrambling to save season

Uh-oh.
All a sudden and from out of the deep right field gap, this is now a trend that Mooresville’s baseball team didn’t want to see take place.
The Blue Devils have quickly fallen on some of their hardest times. The Blue Devils are still considered to be the defending I-Meck Conference and N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A class reigning champions since the last of those declarations were presented nearly two years ago, Mooresville has endured a two-game losing slide that also puts the possibility of even qualifying for this spring season’s postseason play in jeopardy.
Falling hard by an 11-1 count rendered in less than the regulation number of innings by in-league arch rival Lake Norman, Mooresville was knocked off its perch as the then outright owner of the I-Meck’s second-place position. The Blue Devils failed to recover to avoid the dropping of a 4-1 decision to league entry Hopewell High.
With the consecutive outcomes also accounting for the Devils’ second string of multi-game defeats opposite common conference counterparts alone, it put them at the 5-4 barrier to show for both the season overall and in the critical circuit ranks.
As a result, MHS has dropped from that previous placement in the league’s runner-up spot into the dangerous fourth-place position. This season only the top two finishing teams in the final standings are assured of receiving a coveted playoff bid.
At Lake Norman to close out that cross-town season series, Mooresville managed to strike first with an unearned run in the top half of the first inning but it was the only scoring highlight on its part in being dealt the defeat. The Wildcats, still smarting from an earlier-season setback to Devils, cornered a lead it would never lose in the bottom half of the second stanza with a three-run rally and proceeded to tack on multiple runs in each remaining three turns at bat as well. A final two-run charge in the last half of the fifth frame enabled them to then draw the issue to a close at that point courtesy of enforcing the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Starting Mooresville pitcher Ian Bingham was shouldered with the loss, followed to the mound by Jay Leonard and Chad Harvey. Combined, the crew allowed the 11 runs – the most allowed in a single game by the Devils all season – on eight hits while striking out six.
At the plate, the Devils were limited to just two hits while being set down a total of 10 times on strikeouts.
Seeking to rebound on the visit to take on Hopewell in the opener of that home-and-home series, Mooresville missed the mark to instead suffer the 4-1 defeat.
Starting pitcher Nick Merriman was tagged with the loss, gathering some relief assistance from Jake Poris. Between the pair, they allowed the four runs on eight hits while striking out 10. Of the whiffs, Merriman accounted for eight of them on his own during his four-plus innings of duty.
Offensively, Reed Sullivan paired base knocks, to captain the charge that included single shots apiece from Harvey, Merriman and Rowan Jackson.
Reeling from the second two-game slide, Mooresville returns to the diamond when closing out the season’s series set with this time against Hopewell in play set to take place Thursday night on the Blue Devils’ home field.