Sharing course, golf teams take turns trading positions

Area-based high school level golf teams, girls and boys alike, took turns trading places following participation in the season’s opening match.
Two teams apiece from Lake Norman and Mooresville were all part of the field convening for competition on I-Meck Conference member Hough High’s home Northstone Country Club to engage in first fairway affairs for both genders. Under a new scheduling system this season, both the girls and boys golf schedules will take place simultaneously.
In the girls scoring, Mooresville placed second with its total of 159 strokes that chimed in behind the winning total of 150 posted by the host entry. Lake Norman clocked in third with a 172-stroke total.
In the boys category, it was Lake Norman that logged in as the runner-up with its 191 strokes that also lagged behind meet medalist Hough’s 183 mark. Mooresville landed in third with 202 strokes.
Each of the teams is part of a separated field of I-Meck teams that will engage in limited matches this season due to the adjusted schedules for each.
In the girls competition, the Blue Devils were paced to the second-place position by taking into account the scores, in order of team rank, of 47 carded by Caylin Winford, the 54 fashioned by Morgan Sentas, the 58 turned in by Ciara Cacciatore and the 62 played to by Kate Woods.
As is the case with all matches, teams tally together their four lowest scores to reach a stroke total.
For Lake Norman, it combined the 55 fired by Megan Christiansen along with the 58 managed by Lily Loughnane and the matching 59’s posted by Vitty Abel and Mary Tharpe to attain the team’s total.
On the boys side of the scoreboard, Lake Norman chimed in as the meet’s silver medalist by adding together the 42 notched by Brian Masucci, the 46 belonging to Sean Swavely, the 49 managed by Isaia Mazock and either 54 registered by both Ryan Mason and Tyler Bland.
In Mooresville’s case, it used the team medalist round of 48 crafted by Jaxon Cabe along with the 50 owned by Conner Tinucci and the mirror-image tallies of 52 shot by both Patrick Smith and Kody Kikta to account for the team’s total.
All teams return to the course for the season’s second I-Meck match next week.