Sharing course, golf teams take turns trading positions

Area-based high school level golf teams, girls and boys alike, took turns trading places following participation in the season’s opening match.

Two teams apiece from Lake Norman and Mooresville were all part of the field convening for competition on I-Meck Conference member Hough High’s home Northstone Country Club to engage in first fairway affairs for both genders. Under a new scheduling system this season, both the girls and boys golf schedules will take place simultaneously.

In the girls scoring, Mooresville placed second with its total of 159 strokes that chimed in behind the winning total of 150 posted by the host entry. Lake Norman clocked in third with a 172-stroke total.

In the boys category, it was Lake Norman that logged in as the runner-up with its 191 strokes that also lagged behind meet medalist Hough’s 183 mark. Mooresville landed in third with 202 strokes.

Each of the teams is part of a separated field of I-Meck teams that will engage in limited matches this season due to the adjusted schedules for each.

