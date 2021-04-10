Shutouts serve to strengthen Lake Norman’s soccer status

Although doing so via vastly different strokes, the end result wound up being the same.
Lake Norman’s girls soccer team continued to set sail along a season-long undefeated path while also setting the stage for what has all the appearances of its most meaningful match of the season to date.
Staying on their collective toes, the Wildcats tallied what proved to be the lone goal during the course of second-half play to successfully start the season’s series courtesy of a 1-0 nudging past I-Meck Conference member North Mecklenburg. They turned right around and following a familiar script to soundly defeat league West Charlotte, 9-0, in the season’s second such decisive showing between the two.
Lake Norman improved its status to the 6-0 mark to show for the season overall as well as in crucial conference competition. The two standards will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder on the part of the Wildcats throughout the course of their entire regular season play.
Girls soccer teams are limited by the ruling N.C. High School Athletic Association to a maximum of 14 regular season matches. With eight entries total forming the I-Meck roster, all of Lake Norman’s contests will be held against in-circuit counterparts.
The latest efforts allowed the Wildcats to also retain their two-way share of the I-Meck’s first-place position nearing the midway mark of pivotal play.
At North Meck to get their season’s series underway, the two teams were leg-locked in a scoreless tie throughout the first half before the Wildcats landed the bout’s lone net-finding shot during the second half. The margin had ample opportunities to be even greater. The Wildcats forced the North Meck Vikings’ goalkeeper to accumulate as many as seven saves among shots on goal to keep the spread at just its closest difference possible.
It was only the second time on the part of Lake Norman that a final count was distanced by just a single goal.
It was a much different as well as familiar unfolding against West Charlotte.
The Wildcats near evenly distributed their damage to also sweep their first two-match set against an I-Meck rival.
The Wildcats opened up a 5-0 lead at the intermission break and needed less than 10 minutes into the second 40-minute half to rack up the remaining four goals to reach the widest possible winning margin of the 9-0 count.
The contest was concluded due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule at the high school girls varsity soccer level. The output accounted for the matching of the second-highest total turned in by Lake Norman during any match held so far this season.
It was the second time in as many meetings between the two that the issue did not require the completion of the second half to take place. Earlier, Lake Norman netted a 10-1 win that found all of those markers coming during the course of first-half play.
In addition to doing so for a second time against West Charlotte, the reaching of the high-water mark accounted for the third time overall that the Wildcats have drawn matters to a close ahead of regulation play by employing the mandatory mercy rule.
The back-to-back shutouts upped the number of such silencings to a total of four on the season overall. All of the blanks have been fired, of course, against fellow I-Meck opponents.
The run also served to keep Lake Norman’s half of the storyline in place for the making of a marquee meeting between not only the two top I-Meck teams but also squads each ranked among the state’s top-10 entries in the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class girls soccer poll.
The Wildcats put their unblemished record and resulting No. 10-ranked status up against that of the matching perfect ledger of league co-leader and No. 4-ranked Hough High in the first of two showdowns between the two.