Shutouts serve to strengthen Lake Norman’s soccer status

At North Meck to get their season’s series underway, the two teams were leg-locked in a scoreless tie throughout the first half before the Wildcats landed the bout’s lone net-finding shot during the second half. The margin had ample opportunities to be even greater. The Wildcats forced the North Meck Vikings’ goalkeeper to accumulate as many as seven saves among shots on goal to keep the spread at just its closest difference possible.

It was only the second time on the part of Lake Norman that a final count was distanced by just a single goal.

It was a much different as well as familiar unfolding against West Charlotte.

The Wildcats near evenly distributed their damage to also sweep their first two-match set against an I-Meck rival.

The Wildcats opened up a 5-0 lead at the intermission break and needed less than 10 minutes into the second 40-minute half to rack up the remaining four goals to reach the widest possible winning margin of the 9-0 count.

The contest was concluded due to a mandatory goals-ahead mercy rule at the high school girls varsity soccer level. The output accounted for the matching of the second-highest total turned in by Lake Norman during any match held so far this season.