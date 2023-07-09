Registration is open for SIAA fall co-ed volleyball, baseball and T-ball.

SIAA Sports provides recreational sports to Mooresville youth in southern Iredell County. Volleyball is offered for players in grades 3-9 this fall, and baseball/T-Ball is for all boys and girls who will be ages 5-12 on April 30, 2024.

Signups end Aug. 1.

Practices will begin in mid-August, and games run through the end of October. All games and practices will be held within Iredell County. For more information and to register online, visit www.siaasports.com.

Consider supporting local youth sports and advertise your business on SIAA's team shirts and website. Contact SIAA Executive Director Tracy deRoos with any sponsorship questions, at tracyderoos@siaasports.com.