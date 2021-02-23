Sign-ups showing success

A hint of its return is now in place.

Actually tossing out the first pitch towards the sign-up session beginning at midnight Sunday via online process, by the time business hours started on Monday, the rosters in many of the offered leagues were already well on their way towards being filled.

Some COVID-related protocols will continue to be in place. Perhaps the most affected will be in the number of participants. In the past, the MRD has welcomed any wishing to play with open arms. Once the pre-registration period ended, teams were formed to cater to all players.

This year, a limit be will placed on the number of players accepted in each of the leagues. And they are once again numerous.

The softball line-up will feature those teams comprised of girls players age 8-and-under, 10-U, 13-U and 17-U.

On the baseball front, leagues being offered cater to boys players age 6-8, 8-10, 10-12, 12-14, and 14-17.

Plans are also calling for the providing of a co-ed program consisting of participants age 5-6.

All groups will be limited to the point of fielding a maximum of eight teams in each of the age and gender-related leagues. The rush to be counted among the present is already being felt.