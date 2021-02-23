Sign-ups showing success

Play ball!
My, how sweet the sound!
Silent for nearly a year, the familiar seasonal cry is once again being heard loud and clear all across the youth-based softball and baseball fields being provided and maintained by the Mooresville Recreation Department.
From early appearances, the response is also just as widespread.
After careful research and some constant contact with additional recreation level organizations throughout the area, the MRD has made the welcome decision to bring back its youth-related programs in softball and baseball. It’s been a while since that has been the case.
Not quite a year ago, the MRD was forced to spend time refunding entry fees after its youth play was already into its registration phase due to ramifications related to COVID-19. Since, silence has been heard.
The organization canceled of all of last spring season’s scheduled play during a forced hiatus that also carried over into its fall and winter campaigns as well. It’s no secret that the spring/fall softball and baseball as well as the basketball programs remain among the most interest-packed of all the MRD’s activities during the course of a normal year.
The last year, however, has been anything but normal
A hint of its return is now in place.
Actually tossing out the first pitch towards the sign-up session beginning at midnight Sunday via online process, by the time business hours started on Monday, the rosters in many of the offered leagues were already well on their way towards being filled.
Some COVID-related protocols will continue to be in place. Perhaps the most affected will be in the number of participants. In the past, the MRD has welcomed any wishing to play with open arms. Once the pre-registration period ended, teams were formed to cater to all players.
This year, a limit be will placed on the number of players accepted in each of the leagues. And they are once again numerous.
The softball line-up will feature those teams comprised of girls players age 8-and-under, 10-U, 13-U and 17-U.
On the baseball front, leagues being offered cater to boys players age 6-8, 8-10, 10-12, 12-14, and 14-17.
Plans are also calling for the providing of a co-ed program consisting of participants age 5-6.
All groups will be limited to the point of fielding a maximum of eight teams in each of the age and gender-related leagues. The rush to be counted among the present is already being felt.
Registration can be conducted virtually via the MRD’s online access as well as in person at the organization’s home office. Naturally, when doing so face-to-face, safety protocols are required.
The cost of participating in any of the circuits is a flat $50 per player, an expense that covers the cost of a team jersey that will be kept by the participant as well as both a practices, regular-season and, if applicable, a postseason tournament schedule.
The mere sound of the familiar seasonal chant is worth the price of admission.