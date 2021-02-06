Signings signal major career moves for area athletes

Sign here.
Another collection of area high school athletic talent has agreed to further their playing careers into the collegiate ranks.
With the arrival of earlier this week’s national signing day, athletes from two local prep-phase programs representing a pair of sports were among those accepting offers with the official signing of National Letters of Intent.
Wednesday marked the date on which athletes could make their decisions final.
A trio of football players representing the Lake Norman High School program and one baseball-playing member of Langtree Charter Academy combine to headline the cast.
None of the most recent signees have yet to complete their final seasons of play on the high school fields.
The duo of Lake Norman Wildcats classmates Crishon Sheppard and Max Williamson will also continue to be united as teammates at the next level as well. Each has agreed to offers tendered to them by the Wingate University football. They join ranks with fellow huddle member Will Sauder headed to the next level of competition after the latter accepted an invite to join The Apprentice School’s football program.
Langtree Charter’s Nick LaBarca will extend his appearance on the baseball diamond when becoming a member of the Methodist University program.
Lake Norman’s Shepard, 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, is a defensive back, while the Wildcats’ 6-foot-3 and 260-pound Williamson fills a defensive lineman position. The team’s Sauder, 6-foot even and weighing in at 185 pounds, is listed as a spur on the team’s most recent active roster.
All three will be among the team members present when Lake Norman officially opens the non-volunteer segment of the season in the form of pre-season practice that can begin on Monday.
This year, in a rare situation, the state’s high school football season will take place with regular-season games beginning on Feb. 26 and continuing through April 9. The schedule was so drastically changed from its traditional fall season in the wake of COVID-19.
The state’s prep baseball season will be held later than usual as well, taking place starting with practice that can begin on April 12 and continuing through the regular season that concludes on June 11.