Signings signal major career moves for area athletes

Sign here.

Another collection of area high school athletic talent has agreed to further their playing careers into the collegiate ranks.

With the arrival of earlier this week’s national signing day, athletes from two local prep-phase programs representing a pair of sports were among those accepting offers with the official signing of National Letters of Intent.

Wednesday marked the date on which athletes could make their decisions final.

A trio of football players representing the Lake Norman High School program and one baseball-playing member of Langtree Charter Academy combine to headline the cast.

None of the most recent signees have yet to complete their final seasons of play on the high school fields.

The duo of Lake Norman Wildcats classmates Crishon Sheppard and Max Williamson will also continue to be united as teammates at the next level as well. Each has agreed to offers tendered to them by the Wingate University football. They join ranks with fellow huddle member Will Sauder headed to the next level of competition after the latter accepted an invite to join The Apprentice School’s football program.