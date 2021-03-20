Single shocker stands out in Langtree’s second-season stay

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In securing the split of decisions over the course of the first two rounds of the state playoffs that accounts for one of the deepest such penetrations into the postseason in program history, Langtree Charter completes its season with a 9-4-1 overall record.

At Research Triangle to christen postseason play on the part of both teams, the upstart Langtree Lions gathered in single goals from as many difference sources over the course of first-half play alone and held on to secure the one-goal decision over the much higher-regarded Raptors.

For the Lions, the twosome of Jose Noriega and Landon Metzler each legged in a goal, while teammate Robbie Ricciani aided the attack with the serving up of a single assist.

Allowing the lead to stand, LCA keeper Ethan Arnold stood watch in the visiting team’s net to glove the win.

In round-two play opposite Gray Stone Day in play held on the Pfeiffer College campus’ field in Misenheimer, Langtree was held without a goal for just the third time all season when also having a season-best tying four-match win streak drawn to a close in the 5-0 loss to the Knights.

The defeat denied the Lions a potential third-round and West Region semifinal appearance opposite crosstown arch rival and fellow PAC-7 member Pine Lake Prep for the right to move on into later this week’s regional finals equivalent to the state semifinal round of postseason play.