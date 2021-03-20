Single shocker stands out in Langtree’s second-season stay

One shocker in the books was all that was written.
Langtree Charter Academy’s boys soccer team banked what amounted to the single largest surprise based on seeding status alone at any rate during first-round play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A class West Region playoff field before drawing its second-season showing to a close following a defeat dealt to it during round-two play.
The Lions, third-place finishers in the PAC-7 Conference but owners of a solid enough overall record to merit a wild-card invite into the playoffs, more than supported their presence right off the bat when knocking off much higher-seeded Research Triangle Academy, 2-1, in the opening round to send shockwaves across the bracket.
The triumphant effort on the part of No. 13-seeded LCA over the likes of No. 4 seed RTA accounted for the largest surprise notched by any lower-seeded entry over a countering higher-seeded foe n the entire 16-team West Region field. As a result, it also allowed Langtree to surface as the single lowest-seeded team to merit a second-round berth.
Despite momentum gained from that opening appearance, Langtree was unable to put it to good use when engaging in second-round action also held away from home. With weather-related issues clouding the contest, the Lions were handed a 5-0 defeat at the hands of region No. 5 seed Gray Stone Day that served to draw the former’s campaign to a close.
In securing the split of decisions over the course of the first two rounds of the state playoffs that accounts for one of the deepest such penetrations into the postseason in program history, Langtree Charter completes its season with a 9-4-1 overall record.
At Research Triangle to christen postseason play on the part of both teams, the upstart Langtree Lions gathered in single goals from as many difference sources over the course of first-half play alone and held on to secure the one-goal decision over the much higher-regarded Raptors.
For the Lions, the twosome of Jose Noriega and Landon Metzler each legged in a goal, while teammate Robbie Ricciani aided the attack with the serving up of a single assist.
Allowing the lead to stand, LCA keeper Ethan Arnold stood watch in the visiting team’s net to glove the win.
In round-two play opposite Gray Stone Day in play held on the Pfeiffer College campus’ field in Misenheimer, Langtree was held without a goal for just the third time all season when also having a season-best tying four-match win streak drawn to a close in the 5-0 loss to the Knights.
The defeat denied the Lions a potential third-round and West Region semifinal appearance opposite crosstown arch rival and fellow PAC-7 member Pine Lake Prep for the right to move on into later this week’s regional finals equivalent to the state semifinal round of postseason play.