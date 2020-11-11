Singular stage success slowed shots at Cup Series title attempts

Simply stated, stage success alone was not enough to secure Mooresville as the home of another national series championship at NASCAR’s premier level.
The twosome of Mooresville-based Team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, each accountable for one previous Cup Series title apiece during their tenures with the organization, contended for this year’s crown as fellow members of the Championship 4 and stretched their collective efforts to the end before each came up short of the coveted quest.
Doing so in the desert when forming the field for aptly-named Season Finale 500 held at the Phoenix Raceway, both took turns leading the field and each also earned separate stage wins but were unable to complete the task to be denied the capturing of the desired top prize.
As a result, both will remain one-time champions. Keselowski won his only career title 2012, while Logano steered his way to the head of the class in '18.
Each had their moments in efforts to finish first.
Keselowski actually slipped by the cast for a Stage 2 win, but his run was slowed slightly by some missed time on pit stops. His No. 2 crew gave up six positions during a competition caution early in Stage 1, lost another four places during the Stage 2 break, and then returned him to the track fourth among the Championship 4 after the final green-flag pit cycle.
Nevertheless, Keselowski was able to rally, finishing 2.740 seconds behind not only the race winner but also the one using that feat to capture the series championship.
“It’s a team effort, and just was tough to fight back through,” said Keselowski, who led 16 laps in a quest for his second Cup Series crown. “We got up to second there at the end, and I feel like we were pretty equal.”
Logano led 125 laps — second only to the eventual winner’s 153 — and won the opening stage. Though he secured his second win of the season at Phoenix back in March, he didn’t have the same closing kick down the stretch in the finale.
Although he had visions of recreating the path to the championship that he carved out at the end of the 2018 season, he wound up two positions short.
“Obviously, when you don’t win it, it hurts. It definitely stings,” Logano said. “Yeah, I told the guys before the race started, these races when you get to the Championship 4, you can’t lose. You either win or you become stronger. Unfortunately, we got stronger today.
“We learned a lot about ourselves and learned that we are capable,” continued Logano. “We’re capable of executing when we needed to. We just need to go faster. That was one thing. But I think overall there’s a lot to be proud of throughout the season, where we’ve come from, how much we’ve grown as a team, especially with the crew chief swap in the beginning of the season this year and without practice. That was a pretty big hurdle we had to jump.”
As it turned out, the race winner and emerging Cup Series champion also toted some previous ties to the area with him into the winner’s circle.
Chase Elliott became the third member of a father-son duo to win Cup Series trophies when joining his father, Bill Elliott, in that regard. The championship accounted for the driver’s second national series accomplishment in NASCAR after also collecting the Xfinity Series prize as a rookie for Mooresville-based JR Motorsports in 2014.
