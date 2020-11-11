Singular stage success slowed shots at Cup Series title attempts

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nevertheless, Keselowski was able to rally, finishing 2.740 seconds behind not only the race winner but also the one using that feat to capture the series championship.

“It’s a team effort, and just was tough to fight back through,” said Keselowski, who led 16 laps in a quest for his second Cup Series crown. “We got up to second there at the end, and I feel like we were pretty equal.”

Logano led 125 laps — second only to the eventual winner’s 153 — and won the opening stage. Though he secured his second win of the season at Phoenix back in March, he didn’t have the same closing kick down the stretch in the finale.

Although he had visions of recreating the path to the championship that he carved out at the end of the 2018 season, he wound up two positions short.

“Obviously, when you don’t win it, it hurts. It definitely stings,” Logano said. “Yeah, I told the guys before the race started, these races when you get to the Championship 4, you can’t lose. You either win or you become stronger. Unfortunately, we got stronger today.