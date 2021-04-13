Sitting pretty finds Mooresville No. 5 in state 4A class softball poll

Don’t look now, but guess which local team is currently riding high near the top of the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class state softball poll?

Okay, take a peek.

Mooresville, sporting a perfect 6-0 record overall, heads back into action this week – a busy one at that – owning the No. 5-ranked position in the latest statewide survey of softball teams in its classification’s ranks. MHS is one of three unbeaten teams to reside among the top-five ranked entries.

The Blue Devils occupy the top-five position supported by their current outright ownership of first-place in their I-Meck Conference ranks as well. With a trio of appearances on tap, all of them scheduled to take place against fellow in-circuit foes, Mooresville entered the spree with a 5-0 effort to show for all games held against common conference counterparts.

The manner in which the Devils have reached this point has also served to impress the pollsters.

Of the team’s six wins without a loss heading into the week, all but one of them have been earned by a minimum nine-run margin. In four of the six appearances, Mooresville has enjoyed a double-digit advantage at game’s end.