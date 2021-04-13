Sitting pretty finds Mooresville No. 5 in state 4A class softball poll

Don’t look now, but guess which local team is currently riding high near the top of the most recently-released N.C. MaxPreps.com 4A class state softball poll?
Okay, take a peek.
Mooresville, sporting a perfect 6-0 record overall, heads back into action this week – a busy one at that – owning the No. 5-ranked position in the latest statewide survey of softball teams in its classification’s ranks. MHS is one of three unbeaten teams to reside among the top-five ranked entries.
The Blue Devils occupy the top-five position supported by their current outright ownership of first-place in their I-Meck Conference ranks as well. With a trio of appearances on tap, all of them scheduled to take place against fellow in-circuit foes, Mooresville entered the spree with a 5-0 effort to show for all games held against common conference counterparts.
The manner in which the Devils have reached this point has also served to impress the pollsters.
Of the team’s six wins without a loss heading into the week, all but one of them have been earned by a minimum nine-run margin. In four of the six appearances, Mooresville has enjoyed a double-digit advantage at game’s end.
Of the games already in the books, four of them have also failed to go the full regulation number of seven innings due to a mandatory twin-figure run lead mercy rule being enforced. Already once this season, the Blue Devils have tallied as many as 20 runs. On two more occasions, the Devils have reached the 17-run plateau.
On the defensive front, Mooresville has gloved two shutouts and only allowed as many as three runs to be scored against it once.
As a result, and for the season overall heading into this week’s play, the Blue Devils have racked up an impressive 83-5 ratio in regards to runs scored against those allowed
On paper at any rate, this week’s schedule calling for the appearing in three games over the course of an as-many-day span bodes well in Mooresville’s efforts to better its status and continue to support its statewide situation.
The Blue Devils are slated to sandwich home games against Hough High and Vance around a road trip to take on North Mecklenburg, with all three of those teams residing in fourth-place or lower in the updated I-Meck standings.