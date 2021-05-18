Soccer players receive parting shots in form of I-Meck honors

Parting shots.

Several selected single-out members of local girls and boys soccer programs have been designated as recipients of All-I-Meck Conference soccer squads.

Players from the Lake Norman and Mooresville girls and boys rosters are all among the list of players making the honor rolls.

In the case of both parties, Lake Norman wound up barely leading the charge among players so designated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among girls selections, those singled out from the Wildcats camp include: Tate McCord, Nicolette Chester, Ellie Fielding, Sophia Balliett and Sarah Ardus.

From Mooresville, girls so selected include: Avery Lefebvre, Helena Watts, Sloan McCrea and Melissa Rojas.

Meanwhile, on the boys side of the field:

Representing Lake Norman are Bodie Brice, Brett White, Connor Anthony, Connor Axsom and Connor Cherry.

And from Mooresville, honorees include: Alex Tilley, Austin Tinucci, Ben Berger and Parker Ambrose.

Official release of the All-I-Meck girls and soccer rosters was made from the office of Athletic Executive Secretary Masanori Toguchi Jr.