Soccer players receive parting shots in form of I-Meck honors

Parting shots.

Several selected members of area-based girls and boys soccer programs, appearing during the course of the somewhat same season for the first time, have been designated as recipients of just such notification on the All-I-Meck Conference soccer squads.

Players from Lake Norman and Mooresville girls and boys rosters are all among the list of players making the honor rolls.

In the case of both parties, Lake Norman wound up barely leading the charge among players so designated.

Among girls selections, those singled out from the Wildcats camp include: Tate McCord, Nicolette Chester, Ellie Fielding, Sophia Balliett and Sarah Ardus.

From Mooresville, girls so selected include: Avery Lefebvre, Helena Watts, Sloan McCrea and Melissa Rojas.

Meanwhile, on the boys side of the field:

Representing Lake Norman are Bodie Brice, Brett White, Connor Anthony, Connor Axsom and Connor Cherry.

And from Mooresville, honorees include: Alex Tilley, Austin Tinucci, Ben Berger and Parker Ambrose.