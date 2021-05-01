Soccer shutouts put Lake Norman in prime postseason position

Prime position.
Lake Norman’s girls soccer team pronounced itself as prepared as possible for the almost-assured upcoming appearance in statewide postseason play.
The Wildcats closed out the regular-season segment of their schedule in peak-performance fashion with the registering of similar back-to-back shutouts. The wins came over as many different fellow I-Meck Conference members to also put the finishing touches on two more home-and-home season series sweeps.
Lake Norman followed up a 5-0 legging past Hopewell High by putting forth a similar such showing to down North Mecklenburg by the same 5-0 tally.
As a result, the Wildcats buoyed what is expected to be an impressive playoff-worthy resume by improving to the 12-2 level to show for both the season overall and in the critical I-Meck ranks. Those are standards that have remained neck-and-neck all season during which appearances have been limited to just 14 matches. In Lake Norman’s case, all of its outings have been held against common circuit counterparts.
With the number of postseason bids trimmed this year in the continued wake of COVID-19 restrictions, it is practically guaranteed that all first-place and second-place finishers in league standings will merit second-season invites.
In Lake Norman’s case, it fashioned an outright ownership of the runner-up position in the final updated I-Meck standings that is on track to meet the playoff requirement.
The Wildcats put themselves in a favorable light.
Lake Norman increased the number of times it has held an opponent without a goal to a total of 11.
The whitewashing of Hopewell in which the Wildcats broke free from a 1-0 lead at the intermission to pour on the final four strikes in the second half, enabled the winners to own an overall 9-0 margin in goals-scored against those-allowed in the two match-ups with the Titans.
In the case of the outing against North Mecklenburg, the blanking on the part of Wildcats keeper Sarah Ardus and her fellow defensive specialists upped the goals-scored against goal-surrendered ratio over the Vikings to the 6-0 barrier.
The triumphs were the fourth and fifth in succession and that accounts for the second such extended winning streak on the part of Lake Norman all season. The efforts also allowed the Wildcats to emerge as victors for the sixth time in their last seven appearances overall that accounts for the second-best such streak of the season as well.
It has the chance to become even better.
Lake Norman is anticipating having its named called when the seeding process for selecting teams to participate in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 4A class playoffs gets underway. The playoffs are scheduled to get underway as early as Monday. Final pairings are expected to be announced by the end of the weekend.