Soccer shutouts put Lake Norman in prime postseason position

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats put themselves in a favorable light.

Lake Norman increased the number of times it has held an opponent without a goal to a total of 11.

The whitewashing of Hopewell in which the Wildcats broke free from a 1-0 lead at the intermission to pour on the final four strikes in the second half, enabled the winners to own an overall 9-0 margin in goals-scored against those-allowed in the two match-ups with the Titans.

In the case of the outing against North Mecklenburg, the blanking on the part of Wildcats keeper Sarah Ardus and her fellow defensive specialists upped the goals-scored against goal-surrendered ratio over the Vikings to the 6-0 barrier.

The triumphs were the fourth and fifth in succession and that accounts for the second such extended winning streak on the part of Lake Norman all season. The efforts also allowed the Wildcats to emerge as victors for the sixth time in their last seven appearances overall that accounts for the second-best such streak of the season as well.

It has the chance to become even better.