Soccer steps taken to take talents to the next phase of play

Next steps secured.

Mooresville High School boys soccer player Parker Ambrose has made the decision as to where he will take his talents to the next highest level.

Ambrose, a defensive specialist by trade, has agreed to accept a scholarship offer to join the Methodist University men’s soccer program.

Doing so in front of gathering family, friends, former teammates and classmates while also in the company of the school’s academic and athletic administrative staffs, Ambrose signed his national Letter of Intent in the lobby of Mooresville’s athletic department.

Ambrose becomes the latest member of the school’s athletic program to commit his services to a college program.

He is now on track to join the Methodist University Monarchs beginning later this year in competition in the NCAA Division III ranks.