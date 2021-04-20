Soccer steps taken to take talents to the next phase of play

Next steps secured.
Mooresville High School boys soccer player Parker Ambrose has made the decision as to where he will take his talents to the next highest level.
Ambrose, a defensive specialist by trade, has agreed to accept a scholarship offer to join the Methodist University men’s soccer program.
Doing so in front of gathering family, friends, former teammates and classmates while also in the company of the school’s academic and athletic administrative staffs, Ambrose signed his national Letter of Intent in the lobby of Mooresville’s athletic department.
Ambrose becomes the latest member of the school’s athletic program to commit his services to a college program.
He is now on track to join the Methodist University Monarchs beginning later this year in competition in the NCAA Division III ranks.
Ambrose, one of only three seniors present of Mooresville’s roster, completed his final high school campaign with the Blue Devils in unusual conditions after the boys season. The season is traditionally conducted during the fall segment of the calendar year, but was instead held from late January into the midway mark of March. The anticipated one-time-only decision on the part of the N.C. High School Athletic Association to not only move the season but also place a limit on the number of regular-season appearances in continued concerns due to COVID-19.
During the course of the most recent season, Mooresville parlayed its placement in its I-Meck Conference ranks into the meriting of a first-round appearance in the NCHSAA 4A class playoffs.
It also served to draw a close to the program’s participation in the I-Meck ranks. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 state school sports year that is expecting to return the boys soccer season to its more traditional fall segment of the calendar year, Mooresville will be aligned within a much different-looking circuit that has yet to be identified by name.