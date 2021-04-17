Softball Wildcats remain on run-happy run of multi-run wins

Lake Norman’s softball team keeps piling up the runs.

The Wildcats continued what has become a trend of late when chalking up two more double-digit totals to also register twin-figure victories in the I-Meck Conference.

Lake Norman followed up the banking of a 12-1 triumph over Mallard Creek by cranking out a 13-3 decision over Hough High in matching road wins that each drew to a close ahead of the regularly-scheduled number of regulation innings.

The Wildcats improved to the 6-1 mark for the season overall, a standard that also includes a 5-1 ledger to show for all their games held against common in-conference counterparts.

On the road to take on Hough, the Wildcats scratched for all their runs over the course of a three inning span. They withstood a mild rally on the part of the Huskies to draw the issue to a close through five full frames courtesy of a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the pitcher’s circle, Linda Moore gloved the win. She allowed the three runs on eight hits while striking out four.