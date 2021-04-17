Softball Wildcats remain on run-happy run of multi-run wins

Lake Norman’s softball team keeps piling up the runs.
The Wildcats continued what has become a trend of late when chalking up two more double-digit totals to also register twin-figure victories in the I-Meck Conference.
Lake Norman followed up the banking of a 12-1 triumph over Mallard Creek by cranking out a 13-3 decision over Hough High in matching road wins that each drew to a close ahead of the regularly-scheduled number of regulation innings.
The Wildcats improved to the 6-1 mark for the season overall, a standard that also includes a 5-1 ledger to show for all their games held against common in-conference counterparts.
On the road to take on Hough, the Wildcats scratched for all their runs over the course of a three inning span. They withstood a mild rally on the part of the Huskies to draw the issue to a close through five full frames courtesy of a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
In the pitcher’s circle, Linda Moore gloved the win. She allowed the three runs on eight hits while striking out four.
Offensively, Kendall Robinson swatted a home run, while Ashey Skipper piped in with a double. Hannah Rongo topped all Wildcats batters with her three base hits, while both Moorea and Samantha Ladowski chimed in with a base knock apiece.
At Mallard Creek, pitcher Moore limited the Mavericks to just the lone run on three hits while setting down seven hitters on strikes to spice the effort.
Lake Norman overcame an early one-run deficit by puzzling together a string of turns at-bat resulting in the plating of at least one run over the course of as many as five different appearances. The scratching for a final three runs in the top of the sixth pushed the difference to the point of enforcing the required mercy rule to be put into place.
A high-powered offensive attack was spearheaded by three hits, one of them a double, on the part of Izzy Barnhardt. Robinson tattooed a pair of triples, while Rongo tagged two doubles to also help power the attack. Doubles apiece collected by Ladowski, Rachel New and Amelia Rider added to the extra-base account as well as part of the winning team’s overall 14-hit charge.
Lake Norman returns to the field when playing host to crosstown arch-rival and current I-Meck frontrunner Mooresville on Tuesday night.