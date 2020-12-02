Solid start spoiled, souring native’s next-to-last East Coast road trip

What a bummer.

After getting off to the preferred start, the only National Football League team with a local player on its active roster overcame the surrendering of 17 straight points only to watch and wonder as a literally last-second field goal make the difference in a defeat.

The Arizona Cardinals, still in contention for a possible playoff invite, surrendered the eventual winning points as regulation time expired to endure a 20-17 defeat to the New England Patriots. Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy is on the Cardinals' roster.

With the setback saddling Arizona with just its second multiple-game skid of the season but also its third such verdict in its last four games, the Cardinals moved from sitting somewhat steady in the NFC West Division to somewhat shaky ground a result. The loss knocked the Cards to the 6-5 mark for the season overall and into sole possession of third place within the four-team division.

Arizona is a mere mark in the win column of tying the top team in the division but is also a single check in the loss column away from fourth place. The competitive West Division remains the only one in the NFC and one of just two across the entire NFL with as many as three members owning better than break-even barriers.

