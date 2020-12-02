Solid start spoiled, souring native’s next-to-last East Coast road trip

What a bummer.
After getting off to the preferred start, the only National Football League team with a local player on its active roster overcame the surrendering of 17 straight points only to watch and wonder as a literally last-second field goal make the difference in a defeat.
The Arizona Cardinals, still in contention for a possible playoff invite, surrendered the eventual winning points as regulation time expired to endure a 20-17 defeat to the New England Patriots. Mooresville native J.R. Sweezy is on the Cardinals' roster.
With the setback saddling Arizona with just its second multiple-game skid of the season but also its third such verdict in its last four games, the Cardinals moved from sitting somewhat steady in the NFC West Division to somewhat shaky ground a result. The loss knocked the Cards to the 6-5 mark for the season overall and into sole possession of third place within the four-team division.
Arizona is a mere mark in the win column of tying the top team in the division but is also a single check in the loss column away from fourth place. The competitive West Division remains the only one in the NFC and one of just two across the entire NFL with as many as three members owning better than break-even barriers.
The loss also kept Arizona from improving its lot on coast-to-coast road trips by falling to the 1-2 department in that regard. Earlier, the Cards also lost to the Carolina Panthers in what was also Sweezy’s closest possible appearance to his parents’ home while winning a game a week later against the New York Jets. Only a late season upcoming plane ride to take on the New York Giants slated for later this month will complete the schedule’s map.
Back in action after suffering an injury that sidelined him for several games, Mooresville product Sweezy returned to his familiar starting offensive right guard position that also allowed him to surpass the 100-game mark for his career in regards to the number of starting assignments over the course of a 10-year and counting career.
Arizona raced out to a 10-0 lead through one quarter of play and owned a 10-7 edge at the intermission break. It had all the appearances of being even better. The Cards were held without any points after reaching deep into New England territory. Consecutive short-yard plays each worthy of receiving video replays for confirmation ruled that the Cards were unable to penetrate the Patriots’ end zone.
After facing their first deficit at the game through three periods of play at the 17-10 mark, the Cardinals forged a tie and misfired on a golden opportunity to increase it on a missed field goal with less than two minutes to play. That wound up being just enough time for the Patriots to make good on a 50-yard field goal coming on the game’s final play.
The outcome came complete with the gathering of a season-low total yards total in the process.
Arizona returns to its home State Farm Stadium to face off against fellow division foe Las Angeles Rams this weekend, kicking off a two-game series between the rivals to be held over the course of the regular season’s final five weeks.
