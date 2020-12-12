Solo splash spices season’s swimming debut for Lake Norman

A single splash was suffice.
Lake Norman High School’s swimming program secured a solo first-place finish to show for its opening multi-team meet of the season.
The Wildcats boys team bunched several gold medal efforts alongside enough complementary feats to fashion a first-place finish in an all-I-Meck Conference affair held at the West Charlotte High School pool.
Lake Norman tallied together its outcomes to rack up a total of 133 points that served to better the next-best entry in the same affair by a mere eight-point margin.
In the case of the program’s girls team, it came up short in its attempt to polish off the sweep, piling up 108 total points that was good enough for a second-place finish.
In the case of each entry, both were able to turn in some head-turning performances to defy the early season’s showings.
The Wildcats boys team collected its only two individual first-place finishes from the same single source as Deaven Holder touched the wall the fastest in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter freestyle races.
In each case, teammates of the winner clocked in with second-place efforts to boost the team’s point total. Lake Norman’s Nicholas Friedman chimed in as the runner-up in the 200-meter IM, while teammate Samuel Lucktong logged in with a second in the 100-meter freestyle.
The only other top-notch placement put forth by the meet winners came in a team relay race. The foursome comprised of Holder, Locktong, Ryan Yeh and Alexander Yeh combined to craft the winning time in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
Additional seconds cooked up by the Wildcats came individually courtesy of Locktong in the 200-meter freestyle, Ryan Yeh in the 50-meter freestyle, Nathan Claborne in the 100-meter butterfly, Dalton Graves in the 500-meter freestyle and Nathan Carsten in the 100-meter breastroke.
LNHS also dialed in with runner-up efforts in the 200-meter medley relay thanks to Holder, Ryan Yeh, Friedman and Locktong, as well as in the 200-meter freestyle relay courtesy of Claborne, Will Sinclair, Brian Masucci and Mathew Nelson.
In the case of Lake Norman’s girls team, it was held without a first-place finish to show for its effort but buoyed its performance on the strength of a number of second-place finishes collected in both individual and team-related events.
In solo acts, multiple runner-up placements were turned in by Hanani Dona in both the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle, as well as Emma Stolberg in both the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle events. Arianna Scordino piped in with her single second-place finish in the 100-meter breastroke.
Relay silver medals were received thanks to a trio of the Wildcats’ entries. The same cast consisting of Dona, Stolberg, Josie Respess and Macyn Garlick finished next-best in both the 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relays, while the group made up of Scordino, Presley Cox, Ellie Fielding and Molly Brannen clocked in second-best in the 400-meter freestyle relay.
Both Lake Norman teams have one more meet scheduled before observing an extended break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
