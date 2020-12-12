Solo splash spices season’s swimming debut for Lake Norman

The only other top-notch placement put forth by the meet winners came in a team relay race. The foursome comprised of Holder, Locktong, Ryan Yeh and Alexander Yeh combined to craft the winning time in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Additional seconds cooked up by the Wildcats came individually courtesy of Locktong in the 200-meter freestyle, Ryan Yeh in the 50-meter freestyle, Nathan Claborne in the 100-meter butterfly, Dalton Graves in the 500-meter freestyle and Nathan Carsten in the 100-meter breastroke.

LNHS also dialed in with runner-up efforts in the 200-meter medley relay thanks to Holder, Ryan Yeh, Friedman and Locktong, as well as in the 200-meter freestyle relay courtesy of Claborne, Will Sinclair, Brian Masucci and Mathew Nelson.

In the case of Lake Norman’s girls team, it was held without a first-place finish to show for its effort but buoyed its performance on the strength of a number of second-place finishes collected in both individual and team-related events.

In solo acts, multiple runner-up placements were turned in by Hanani Dona in both the 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter freestyle, as well as Emma Stolberg in both the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle events. Arianna Scordino piped in with her single second-place finish in the 100-meter breastroke.