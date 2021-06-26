Soloists sit atop stage seeking state titles in girls tennis

Abrams was also the I-Meck singles champion while filling the number-one position for her Blue Devils during the course of the regular season. She will be among as many as 16 players helping fill the field for the attempt to net this year’s 4A class singles title in a single-elimination process. Play in state competition will be held on the Burlington Tennis Center site.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pine Lake’s Shubert will actually be putting a two-year-long reign atop the state’s 1A class to the defense. She captured the coveted title as a freshman before last spring’s season was canceled due to the pandemic. She enters this year’s championship taking place at Cary Tennis Park as the reigning singles queen.

Both singles entries will be accompanied by a number of additional area-based representatives into the state finals.

From Lake Norman, the doubles tandem comprised of partners Kaitlyn Crabb and Carissa Bauer will be part of eight teams searching that the crown in the 4A class state finals.

From Pine Lake, the Pride pairing of court cohorts Sophia Taffet and Syria Mannepalli will form one of the four twosomes looking to land the 1A class title. PLP is one of just two programs across the state with multiple entries in the championship competition.