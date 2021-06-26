Soloists sit atop stage seeking state titles in girls tennis

Singles stage shared.
Two local girls tennis products wound up stealing the shows and helping headline the field of qualifiers into the season-ending N.C. High School Athletic Association’s girls tennis state championships.
The duo of Mooresville High School’s Julia Abrams and Pine Lake Prep’s Andersen Shubert emerged as singles champions of the NCHSAA 4A and 1A class regional competitions to merit automatic entry into their class’ state title competitions.
Both did so to take top regional seeding status into the state championships that will be held at several sites.
Mooresville’s Abrams, a senior, was part of an all-I-Meck Conference sweep during the 4A class’ Midwest Region opening phase of the girls tennis postseason.
Meanwhile, PLP’s Shubert, a junior, kept in place a possible state title repeat by also topping all challengers to capture her 1A Wes Region’s single trophy and book passage into a new-look championship event.
Unlike in past seasons, only the individual phase of the tennis playoffs will be held this season.
It marks as deep into the calendar year that the NCHSAA girls tennis campaign has been so extended. The start was delayed later than usual due to a schedule adjustment caused COVID-19. As a result, the finishing touches on the season’s schedule will be held as late into the year as ever before.
Abrams was also the I-Meck singles champion while filling the number-one position for her Blue Devils during the course of the regular season. She will be among as many as 16 players helping fill the field for the attempt to net this year’s 4A class singles title in a single-elimination process. Play in state competition will be held on the Burlington Tennis Center site.
Pine Lake’s Shubert will actually be putting a two-year-long reign atop the state’s 1A class to the defense. She captured the coveted title as a freshman before last spring’s season was canceled due to the pandemic. She enters this year’s championship taking place at Cary Tennis Park as the reigning singles queen.
Both singles entries will be accompanied by a number of additional area-based representatives into the state finals.
From Lake Norman, the doubles tandem comprised of partners Kaitlyn Crabb and Carissa Bauer will be part of eight teams searching that the crown in the 4A class state finals.
From Pine Lake, the Pride pairing of court cohorts Sophia Taffet and Syria Mannepalli will form one of the four twosomes looking to land the 1A class title. PLP is one of just two programs across the state with multiple entries in the championship competition.
With no dual-team playoffs taking place this spring, points secured by the various entries will be used to determine this year’s team girls tennis standings.
The local entries are taking aim at bringing the girls title home to accompany the boys team title secured earlier in the spring by the Pine Lake Prep boys team within the state’s 1A class ranks.
The Pride also housed a state individual champion as well with junior class team member Tyler Ramanata netting the singles title to become the first member of the boys team to do so.
Participation in the state girls tennis championships will serve to bring the season to a close in more ways than one for the area entries.
Pine Lake will be making its final appearance as a state 1A class competitor. Effective with the start of the 2021-22 state school sports year, the Pride program will be competing as a state 2A class entry for the first time in program history.
The participants from both Mooresville, in singles, and Lake Norman, in doubles, will also be doing so for the last time as I-Meck representatives. Both programs will be affiliated with a new and as-yet-unnamed conference beginning in the fall of this year.
Expectations remain in place that the state’s girls tennis season will return to its more traditional fall segment of the calendar year beginning in August.