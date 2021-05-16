Sounds of seasons start Monday for would-be MHS cheerleaders

Can you hear me now?

Any within earshot interested in trying out for next year’s Mooresville High School Cheer Squad will have the chance to voice that interest.

A virtual session will be held to cater to those seeking assignments to the cheerleading program.

The online session will take place Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.

An open invitation has been extended to all wishing to pursue the opportunity.

Additional details regarding expectations for the upcoming cheerleading season can be obtained by emailing any of the following: TristaYow@mgsd.k12.nc.ns, CourtneyStephens@msgd.k12,nc.us, or LMullis@mgds.k12,nc.us.