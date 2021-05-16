Sounds of seasons start Monday for would-be MHS cheerleaders

From staff reports
Can you hear me now?
Any within earshot interested in trying out for next year’s Mooresville High School Cheer Squad will have the chance to voice that interest.
A virtual session will be held to cater to those seeking assignments to the cheerleading program.
The online session will take place Monday, beginning at 6 p.m.
An open invitation has been extended to all wishing to pursue the opportunity.
Additional details regarding expectations for the upcoming cheerleading season can be obtained by emailing any of the following: TristaYow@mgsd.k12.nc.ns, CourtneyStephens@msgd.k12,nc.us, or LMullis@mgds.k12,nc.us.
