Sour start saddles Mooresville’s girls with second setback

Soured from the start.

A double-digit deficit dealt in the course of first-quarter play served to set the tone for Mooresville’s girls varsity basketball team.

Although they tried to make amends from that starting point, the twin-figure difference at the close of the first period wound up also wound up standing up at game’s end in the Blue Devils’ 54-43 defeat dropped against fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hough High.

One of the few games involving area-based girls teams to take place due to weather-related concerns, the first of consecutive scheduled road games – serving to tie a season-long standard in that particular regard – resulted in placing the Devils at the 0-2 mark both for the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks heading back into action this week.

At Hough to open that home-and-home season series, Mooresville fell behind by a 12-point margin in the first frame alone. From there, they attempted to cut into the deficit and closed the gap to single digits at the end of both the second and third periods. A bid to completely overcome the initial damaged fell shy during the final quarter to secure the decision.