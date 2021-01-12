Sour start saddles Mooresville’s girls with second setback

Soured from the start.
A double-digit deficit dealt in the course of first-quarter play served to set the tone for Mooresville’s girls varsity basketball team.
Although they tried to make amends from that starting point, the twin-figure difference at the close of the first period wound up also wound up standing up at game’s end in the Blue Devils’ 54-43 defeat dropped against fellow I-Meck Conference foe Hough High.
One of the few games involving area-based girls teams to take place due to weather-related concerns, the first of consecutive scheduled road games – serving to tie a season-long standard in that particular regard – resulted in placing the Devils at the 0-2 mark both for the season overall and in the I-Meck ranks heading back into action this week.
At Hough to open that home-and-home season series, Mooresville fell behind by a 12-point margin in the first frame alone. From there, they attempted to cut into the deficit and closed the gap to single digits at the end of both the second and third periods. A bid to completely overcome the initial damaged fell shy during the final quarter to secure the decision.
In the loss, the Blue Devils collected a total of 13 points from Lilly Davis that served to top a trio of teammates turning in double-digit totals. Also, the twosome of Griselda Callejas and Seraiah Davis tallied 10 points apiece.
MHS fell into the 27-15 hole through the first period of play. After trimming the difference more than in half to account for the 32-27 spread at the halftime break, Mooresville was unable to maintain the push to fall the remaining six points back off the pace over the combined course of second half play.
Mooresville’s girls headed into this week’s adjusted schedule on track to follow up late Tuesday’s trip to take on I-Meck foe Vance High, with results from that affair posted too late to be included, by returning home on Thursday evening to host crosstown arch in-league rival Lake Norman.
Thursday’s affair was originally on tap to take place on Friday but Mooresville has joined a number basketball programs across the region in moving the remainder of its home games to Thursdays to help ease a potential officials shortage on the part of the association that provides referees for games.