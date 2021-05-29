Special military tribute planned for area racing organization

One local organization will be doing its part to help provide a fitting and timely salute to former fallen United States military hero.

Mooresville-based Front Row Motorsports will be putting up one of its entries when Fr8 Auctions honors a true hero this Memorial Day weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the running of the Coca-Cola 600.

The No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang will race in the honor of First Lt. Howard David Payne III.

Payne was a member of the United States Army who made the ultimate sacrifice during service in the Vietnam War. Payne, who was from DeKalb County, Georgia, was awarded many different commendations, including the Purple Heart for his service.

Fr8 Auctions will turn the No. 34 Ford Mustang camouflage this weekend with the 11th Light Infantry Brigade insignia on the side of the car. Payne served as the leader of the 59th Infantry Platoon Scout Dog, or 59th IPSD, whose mission was to provide support to units of the 11th Brigade as they fought the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army.

Payne succumbed after an ambush while detecting enemy strongholds. His body was returned to Georgia and Payne is now forever remembered for his heroic duties on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.