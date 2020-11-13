Special salute part of inaugural ritual’s tribune to veterans

It was perhaps something not-so-well-known that spiced the presence of a local connection to the closing ceremony of a Veteran’s Day tribute to military personnel conducted at a site used primarily for sporting events.
Major General Charles H. Swannack Jr. (USA, ret.), president of the Mooresville-based Patriot Military Family Foundation non-profit aimed at assisting the mission’s program dedicated to honoring veterans and their families for their service and commitment, referenced the seldom-heard fourth verse of a familiar song during the course of his keynote speech.
Swannack was among several dignitaries taking a turn at the podium during the affair held at Atrium Health Ballpark belonging to the Minor League Baseball member Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Class-A affiliate of the parent American League Baseball Chicago White Sox of Major League Baseball.
“(Earlier) we heard the first stanza of the national anthem,” he said, “but I like to use the fourth stanza, so let me read that for you:
‘Oh thus be it ever when freemen shall stand,
Between their loved home, and the war’s desolation,
Blest with vict’ry and peace, may the Heav’n rescued land,
Praise the Power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto — “In God is our Trust,”
Support Local Journalism
And the Star-Spangled Banner in triumph shall wave,
O’er the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.’
“This land will only remain the Land of the Free only so long as it is the Home of the Brave.”
Swannack served the nation’s military for in excess of 34 years. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star, while he proudly wears the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab. Swannack was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry on June 9, 1971 and served his country during the Vietnam War, the Gulf War while also serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.
During his talk, Swannack honored each man and woman who served the nation while taking the time to talk about the history of Veterans Day, which was initially celebrated as Armistice Day marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France in 1918.
In 1938, a Congressional Act made Nov. 11 each year a holiday and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill into law establishing Armistice Day as a national holiday. A week after Congress amended the bill replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans” and it has been known as Veterans Day ever since.
The Cannon Ballers held the closing ceremony for their inaugural Field of Honor which featured 500 flags, purchased in honor of veterans, outside of Atrium Health Ballpark.
The ceremony was attended by several hundred people — wearing masks, provided by the Cannon Ballers if needed, and socially distancing — and also featured speeches from Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and re-elected Congressman Richard Hudson as well as Swannack.
Flags for the Field of Honor were available for purchase for $40 and each one honored the memory of either a veteran or current service member from any branch of service with a tag identifying both the honoree and the purchaser of the flag.
The flags in the Field of Honor flew from Nov. 2 though Veterans Day. Purchasers of the flags were permitted to take them home with them at the conclusion of Wednesday’s closing ceremony.
Before the ceremony, the field was open 24 hours a day to the public for viewing and observation. Every evening, “Taps” was played at sunset. “Taps” was also played at the end of Wednesday’s event after the reading of the capacity crowd of 500 veterans honored on the field.
Each service member in attendance was honored by all the speakers and recognized by the playing of their branch’s song at the end of the event.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!