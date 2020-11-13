Special salute part of inaugural ritual’s tribune to veterans

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto — “In God is our Trust,”

And the Star-Spangled Banner in triumph shall wave,

O’er the Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.’

“This land will only remain the Land of the Free only so long as it is the Home of the Brave.”

Swannack served the nation’s military for in excess of 34 years. His decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star, while he proudly wears the Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab. Swannack was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry on June 9, 1971 and served his country during the Vietnam War, the Gulf War while also serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

During his talk, Swannack honored each man and woman who served the nation while taking the time to talk about the history of Veterans Day, which was initially celebrated as Armistice Day marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France in 1918.