Spilt serves to shore up second-place status for Wildcats

Shoring up second.

Lake Norman’s girls soccer team spent the majority of its latest time out on the field doing just that following a split of decisions against as many different members of its I-Meck Conference crowd.

The Wildcats rebounded from the suffering of their season’s first setback by downing Mallard Creek, 3-0, before being relegated to its runner-up status following the dropping of a 6-0 defeat at the feet of first-place Hough High.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman now heads back into play for the upcoming next-to-the-last week of regular season play owning a 7-2 slate to show for the season overall as well as in the I-Meck ranks. As has been and will continue to be the case the remainder of regulation play, both efforts reflect the team’s efforts accordingly.

At home against Mallard Creek and also to put the wraps on that particular home-and-home season series, a final goal from sophomore Sophia Balliet provided the Wildcats with welcome breathing room.

In goal, the Wildcats’ keeper Sarah Ardus clocked in with her fifth shutout that included the stuffing on an early one-on-one attempt that at the time enabled Lake Norman to preserve it 1-0 lead.