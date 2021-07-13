Spinners circle the bases to complete cycle salvaging SCBL split

What went around wound up coming back around.

The Mooresville Spinners college-level summer baseball team can definitely relate.

Over the span of 48 hours and consisting of appearances in back-to-back games taking place at home and on the road, the Spinners experienced similar showings in drastically contrasting fashion. They salvaged a split of decisions during play held against as many different members of their same Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks.

One night after having its own boat badly battered by being bombarded, 19-4 at the hands of league entry Charlotte Mustangs, Mooresville quickly steered its shifting ship towards much more calming waters by dealing the rival Lake Norman Copperheads a dominating, 19-6 defeat.

The split taking place on consecutive nights served to place the Spinners at the 11-8 level in all affairs carrying full SCBL card-carrying clout. That record also carries the most weight in regards to possible postseason positioning as the most meaningful part of a 14-11 overall effort. They will take that with them back into play also being viewed as the somewhat start of the stretch-run segment of regular-season play.

Spinners 19, Copperheads 6, (8 inn.)