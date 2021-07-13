Spinners circle the bases to complete cycle salvaging SCBL split

What went around wound up coming back around.
The Mooresville Spinners college-level summer baseball team can definitely relate.
Over the span of 48 hours and consisting of appearances in back-to-back games taking place at home and on the road, the Spinners experienced similar showings in drastically contrasting fashion. They salvaged a split of decisions during play held against as many different members of their same Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks.
One night after having its own boat badly battered by being bombarded, 19-4 at the hands of league entry Charlotte Mustangs, Mooresville quickly steered its shifting ship towards much more calming waters by dealing the rival Lake Norman Copperheads a dominating, 19-6 defeat.
The split taking place on consecutive nights served to place the Spinners at the 11-8 level in all affairs carrying full SCBL card-carrying clout. That record also carries the most weight in regards to possible postseason positioning as the most meaningful part of a 14-11 overall effort. They will take that with them back into play also being viewed as the somewhat start of the stretch-run segment of regular-season play.
Spinners 19, Copperheads 6, (8 inn.)
Fueled in large part by an eight-run uprising staged during the top half of the eighth inning, Mooresville extended its edge to the point that the matter was called to a close following the Lake Norman team’s turn at-bat in the bottom of the same frame. This was the result of the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Mooresville put the issue to rest to also secure its most lopsided winning margin of the season to date.
Power at the plate paved the way for the verdict Home runs apiece hammered by local talents Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) as well as James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley Community College) served to help provide the bulk of the power supply.
Greene finished the game with a team-best three hits, while Turner was joined by both Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) and homegrown playerTrey Putnam (Mooresville, Mars Hill University) with two base knocks apiece.
In the pitching department, Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland CC) was declared the winner, with relief assistance also being provided by staff members T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College), Sam Hunt (Rome, Ga., Charleston Southern University), local player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) and Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University). Combined, they allowed the six runs on eight hits while striking out nine.
Mustangs 19, Spinners 4 (7 inn.)
Despite taking place on their own Moor Park field, the outcome wound up being little to write home about on the part of the hosts, who were also dealt their most lopsided loss of the season overall.
Pitchers Hale Sims (Charlotte, UNC Charlotte), Hunt, Rasar, Chandler and Turner all took turns on the mound. As a crew, they allowed the 19 runs on 13 hits while still striking out 10.
At the plate, Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) tagged a double as one of his team-high two hits.
The duo of Chandler and Sam Walker (Concord, Catawba Valley) each also delivered a double and was joined by Turner, Dalton Boyd and Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University) with a base hit apiece.
Upcoming games
Idle all weekend, Mooresville headed back into action with road games on tap against the league-leading Carolina Vipers and Charlotte Mustangs on back-to-back nights before returning to Moor Park to begin the regular season’s longest remaining homestand when taking on the rival Lake Norman Copperheads on Thursday night.