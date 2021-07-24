Spinners exchange decisions to maintain push for SCBL crown

Starting pitcher Andrew Dye shouldered the win, receiving some last-inning relief from Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University). Combined, the duo allowed the single run on five hits while striking out eight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Offensively, the winners’ loudest noise rang off the bat belonging to Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley Community College) courtesy of his home run and three runs batted in. Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) banged a double as one of his two hits, while Drew Needham piled up three base knocks and also drove in a teammate.

The duo of Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College) and Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) each added a base rap to the charge.

Vipers 14, Spinners 5

The home team was its own worst enemy on the fielding side. The Spinners committed six fielding errors that paved the way for the Vipers to build an early edge that dug the former too big of a hole from which to survive. The Spinners faced an 11-1 deficit through four full frames and did their best just to extend the affair to its full nine innings in a match-up between teams both sitting near the head of the league class.