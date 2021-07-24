Spinners exchange decisions to maintain push for SCBL crown

Give and take.
The Mooresville Spinners college-level baseball team engaged in just such an exchange when also keeping its bid for this summer season’s Southern Collegiate Baseball League regular-season title in tow.
Engaging in consecutive-night affairs at home and on the road to also surpass the midway mark of the next-to-the-last full week of scheduled regulation play, the Spinners hindered their effort in a 14-5 defeat dropped to fellow SCBL front running Carolina Vipers. They quickly mended their defensive ways to punish past the Lake Norman Copperheads, 11-1.
The split did little to harm Mooresville’s status. The outcomes combined to enable the Spinners to head into their second-from-the-last weekend filled with league affairs owning a 14-10 record to show for all circuit contests that also keeps them in second-place in the updated league standings.
Spinners 11, Copperheads 1, (7 inn.)
It was just what the doctor ordered for the Spinners. A day after being humbled, Mooresville turned the tide to defeat the rival Lake Norman Copperheads, the closest residing fellow entry on the SCBL circuit. The Spinners scored nine runs over a two-inning stretch and ended the issue following the home team’s turn at-bat in the bottom half of the seventh – two earlier than scheduled – courtesy of employing the mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
Starting pitcher Andrew Dye shouldered the win, receiving some last-inning relief from Brycen Turcotte (Sherrills Ford, East Tennessee State University). Combined, the duo allowed the single run on five hits while striking out eight.
Offensively, the winners’ loudest noise rang off the bat belonging to Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley Community College) courtesy of his home run and three runs batted in. Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) banged a double as one of his two hits, while Drew Needham piled up three base knocks and also drove in a teammate.
The duo of Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College) and Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) each added a base rap to the charge.
Vipers 14, Spinners 5
The home team was its own worst enemy on the fielding side. The Spinners committed six fielding errors that paved the way for the Vipers to build an early edge that dug the former too big of a hole from which to survive. The Spinners faced an 11-1 deficit through four full frames and did their best just to extend the affair to its full nine innings in a match-up between teams both sitting near the head of the league class.
In the pitching department, Javy Martinez was tagged with the loss. Staffers including local player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) all also saw some mound time. As a crew, they allowed the 14 runs on 15 hits while fanning 10.
At the plate, hometown talent Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community) swatted a homer — his third of the season in league play – and also accounted for two RBI. Jeremiah Boyd (Harrisburg, Presbyterian College) paired base knocks, while Fox, Lyda, Stevens and DeFranco all chipped in with a base hit apiece.
Upcoming games
After taking the next-to-the-last scheduled trip outside the SCBL ranks, Mooresville returned to the league line-up with a home bout against the Queen City Broncos before boarding the team’s bus to call on the Concord Athletics when wrapping up the weekend. The Spinners then begin their final week of the regular season with a game at the Charlotte Mustangs on Monday prior to returning home on Tuesday night to take on the rival Lake Norman Copperheads back at Moor Park.