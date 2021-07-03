Spinners fill plate full of runs during season’s best win streak

Run crazy.
The Mooresville Spinners summer college-level baseball team wound up being just that upon extending its season’s best winning streak so far both in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks and from without.
It’s a good thing.
The Spinners twice reached the double-digit department in runs scored and nearly needed each and every one in order to defeat as many different members of the SCBL in back-to-back home affairs at Moor Park field.
To get the ball rolling, the Spinners ended a back-and-forth affair once and for all with the pushing of the winning run home in walk-off fashion in the bottom half of the 10th inning to down the first-year member Queen City Broncos, 12-11 in an extra-inning effort.
A night later, and keeping the streak alive, it took a two-run home half of the eighth inning to break a tie and hang on for a 13-11 triumph over the pesky Concord Athletics.
The scoring surge actually also carried over with the Spinners during a non-league appearance held during the recent spree as well. The Spinners piled up the damage early to defeat the out-of-circuit independent Dry Pond Blue Sox, 14-4, in a game that was completed prior to the regulation number of innings due to a mandatory double-digit run lead mercy rule.
The consecutive conquests coming as the final parts of a stretch used to also successfully christen the month of July in the SCBL enabled Mooresville to return to the crucial circuit-counting segment of its season’s schedule rising the wave of a three-game win streak opposite league foes. It allowed the Spinners to extend what amounts to its most extended winning spree of the season to date entering the arrival of the July Fourth holiday.
As a result, Mooresville returned to that pivotal part of play owning a 7-5 slate to show for all games held against common league counterparts. That continues to carry the most weight in regards to pending postseason play. Postseason play is set to get underway in early August. An overall 10-8-1 account puts the Spinners as much over that ledge’s break-even barrier as they have been all season.
Spinners 13, Concord Athletics 11
After once owning as much as a 10-3 command at one point at the close of four full frames of play, it took a clutch two-run rally in the bottom half of the eighth inning for the Spinners to finally relax and earn the high-scoring verdict.
In relief, Javy Martinez collected the win, with fellow fireman Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) gloving the save. Hunter Harritan (Huntersville, Marshall University) garnered the starting nod, while Hector Abreu also saw some mound duty. As a crew, they allowed the 11 runs on a total of 12 hits while combining to strike out 12.
Offensively, the long ball paid big dividends for the eventual winners. Home runs apiece clubbed by Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson University), James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley Community College) and hometown talent Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community) fueled an extra-base attack that also included a double each from Hinson, Anthony Hennings and Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University). Hinson cranked out a team-high four hits overall, coming only a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Jonas paired hits, as did Travis Lott (Goose Creek, South Carolina, The Citadel) while the line-up of Turner, Fox, Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell CC), Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley CC), hometown player Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell CC) and Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) all connected for a single base rap apiece.
Spinners 12, Queen City Broncos 11 (10 inn.)
After being part of a 22-run eruption combined over the course of the first six innings, Mooresville scored the only run over the span of the final four with a single strike in the last of the 10th that sealed the deal. It was the first completed extra-inning victorious affair of the season on the part of the Spinners.
In relief, home-grown pitcher Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community) collected the win. Fellow staff arms belonging to starter Michael Crayton and relievers R. Black and Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland Community) also made mound appearances. As a cast, they allowed the 11 runs on a matching number of hits while striking out eight.
At the plate, homers again played a pivotal role. Dingers delivered both by Lott and Hinson topped the power-hitting chart that also featured doubles each drilled by Hinson, Fox and Stevens. Fox finished with three hits, while Hinson, Lott, Stevens and Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University) tagged two base hits each. Local-based talent Turner also pitched in with a base knock.
Spinners 14, Dry Pond 4 (7 inn.)
Doing their particular part to help celebrate the evening’s special Military Appreciation Night promotional festivities, the Spinners downed the travel-team level Dry Pond by the win-figure margin to bring an early night to the on-the-field action. Play was halted after the Blue Sox’s turn at bat in the top of the seventh due to the run-lead mercy rule. The game was originally scheduled to be a nine-inning affair.
That did not, however, dampen the efforts off it. Beginning when the gates opened, all past and presence military personnel were placed on a pedestal by being admitted to the contest free of charge with valid identification credentials. During the evening, several of the saluted attendees were also selected to participate in some of the numerous in-between-innings games conducted on the part of the organization as well.
As for the game itself, in keeping with a season-long tradition, no formal individual statistics were compiled as they do not count in regards to performances fashioned opposite fellow SCBL opponents. The outing also served to officially extend Mooresville’s overall winning streak to four straight games.
Upcoming games
Mooresville headed into the extended Independence Day holiday weekend slated to venture off into its most stretched-out segment of consecutive road games appearing on the regular-season slate. Road trips to take on the league-leading Carolina Vipers followed by a caravan to take on the Charlotte Mustangs prelude the Fourth itself. Following the fireworks, the Spinners stay travel-bound to visit the Queen City Broncos and Concord A’s on back-to-back nights on Monday and Tuesday.
Mooresville’s next scheduled home game is set to take place on Wednesday night back at Moor Park against the SCBL front running Vipers.