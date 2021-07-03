Spinners fill plate full of runs during season’s best win streak

At the plate, homers again played a pivotal role. Dingers delivered both by Lott and Hinson topped the power-hitting chart that also featured doubles each drilled by Hinson, Fox and Stevens. Fox finished with three hits, while Hinson, Lott, Stevens and Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University) tagged two base hits each. Local-based talent Turner also pitched in with a base knock.

Spinners 14, Dry Pond 4 (7 inn.)

Doing their particular part to help celebrate the evening’s special Military Appreciation Night promotional festivities, the Spinners downed the travel-team level Dry Pond by the win-figure margin to bring an early night to the on-the-field action. Play was halted after the Blue Sox’s turn at bat in the top of the seventh due to the run-lead mercy rule. The game was originally scheduled to be a nine-inning affair.

That did not, however, dampen the efforts off it. Beginning when the gates opened, all past and presence military personnel were placed on a pedestal by being admitted to the contest free of charge with valid identification credentials. During the evening, several of the saluted attendees were also selected to participate in some of the numerous in-between-innings games conducted on the part of the organization as well.