Spinners provide youth campers with complete-game experience

From start to finish.
Beginning with the pre-game preparation and continuing through the post-play process, participants in the season’s final edition of the Mooresville Spinners Youth Baseball Camp underwent the complete-game experience.
With members of theSpinners administrative staff – coaches and active roster members – several of them with area-based ties – serving as the instructors, a host of area youth formed the field for the camp’s daily affairs.
From head to toe, all in the cast were treated to the full array of activities.
Camp affairs were conducted over the course of a week’s time frame, with all the related events taking place at the downtown Mooresville Moor Park site where the sponsoring Spinners conduct their games.
“Stay off the infield dirt,’ wound up being the only requirement requested on the part of Aaron Lesiak, the first-year Mooresville Spinners manager – also a member of the nearby Davidson College baseball coaching staff – to his field full of campers.
The location was previously groomed in preparation of a scheduled home Spinners contest later that same day, and the manager wanted to prevent the youngsters from untidying the grounds.
Otherwise, however, all additional areas were wide open and available to the various attendees.
Girls and boys alike between the catered-to ages of 8-13 joined forced to fill out this year’s roster. Camp-related affairs were held each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Just like real games, the affair itself was also initially affected by the weather. The scheduled opening day of the gathering was postponed by too wet grounds. As a result, the length of the event was also extended a day longer than originally scheduled.
From the start, all in attendance were treated to the full experience.
Instructors began each daily session with stretching exercises in order to properly prepare the participants for their scheduled activity. Participants then advanced through each following drill that covered all the basics of the game. In each of the sessions, the same pattern was also followed. All engaged in warm-up routines before expanding the skills sessions.
In addition to the Mooresville Spinners manager, others serving as hands-on instructors during the camp included several current team members with close ties to the immediate area. The cast of fellow Mooresville players Jermie Greene, Isaiah Nino and Trey Putnam were counted among the drill captains.
Greene and Nino are currently members of the same Caldwell Community College baseball program.
Putnam is presently listed on the Mars Hills University baseball roster.
Complete with the full covering of the bases in regards to camp-related instruction, all campers were the recipients of an official Spinners baseball camp T-shirt and also were presented with a ticket to attend a home game free of charge.
The installment was the second of the two in-season camps offered by the Spinners, a member of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League that is also currently in contention for this season’s regular-season title.
The Spinners will continue to be in action through the month of July before competing in the SCBL postseason tournament will be held the first full week of next month.