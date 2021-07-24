Spinners provide youth campers with complete-game experience

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Girls and boys alike between the catered-to ages of 8-13 joined forced to fill out this year’s roster. Camp-related affairs were held each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Just like real games, the affair itself was also initially affected by the weather. The scheduled opening day of the gathering was postponed by too wet grounds. As a result, the length of the event was also extended a day longer than originally scheduled.

From the start, all in attendance were treated to the full experience.

Instructors began each daily session with stretching exercises in order to properly prepare the participants for their scheduled activity. Participants then advanced through each following drill that covered all the basics of the game. In each of the sessions, the same pattern was also followed. All engaged in warm-up routines before expanding the skills sessions.

In addition to the Mooresville Spinners manager, others serving as hands-on instructors during the camp included several current team members with close ties to the immediate area. The cast of fellow Mooresville players Jermie Greene, Isaiah Nino and Trey Putnam were counted among the drill captains.

Greene and Nino are currently members of the same Caldwell Community College baseball program.