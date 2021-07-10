Spinners salvage split savoring good, bad vs. SCBL top teams

The good with the bad.
The Mooresville Spinners spent time dealing with both aftereffects when facing off opposite as many fellow upper-division residing members of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.
The Spinners followed up being tagged with a 10-9 offensive minded loss to the current second-place sitting Concord Athletics by dealing the still at-the-top-spot sitting Carolina Vipers a 13-7 defeat.
Combined, the outcomes taking place over the span of as many nights allows Mooresville to also retain its status as the third of a matching number of SCBL entries still possessing a winning standard. Their record in the crucial conference clout-carrying ranks was increased to the 10-7 level that is part of an overall 13-10 ledger it carried with it back into scheduled play.
As it turned out, the good wound up filtering over with the Spinners into the course of a scheduled non-league outing as well. Staying fresh, Mooresville bagged a 14-3 triumph over its little-brother operation the Mooresville Bootleggers. The contest was halted after just seven of the originally-scheduled nine innings due to the agreed-upon enforcing of the double-digit run lead mercy rule on the part of both teams.
Doing so around weather-related concerns that were dodged long enough to allow each of the latest contests to be played, the Spinners salvaged the SCBL split. That also keeps intact its bid for this season’s SCBL regular season crown upon approaching what amounts to the midway mark of regulation play.
Spinners 13, Vipers 7
Seeking to slow the first-place Vipers, Mooresville was able to do just that thanks in large part to the tallying of all but two of its runs over the span of a three-inning surge. The Spinners scored four runs each in the last halves of the sixth and seventh stanzas and then tacked on an additional three strikes in the last of the eighth to polish off the 13-7 decision.
In a relief appearance, area-based player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College) collected the pitching win. He was accompanied on the mound by by fellow homegrown talent in starter Justin Poris (Mooresville, Catawba Valley Community College), Seth Whitley (Maiden, Appalachian State University) and Javy Martinez. As a crew, they allowed the seven runs on nine hits while striking out 14.
Offensively, four runs batted in apiece from both Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson College) and Anthony Hennings carried the most clout. Hennings also drilled his first home run of the season to join Fox and teammate Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) with a team-tying two hits each. One of DeFranco’s contributions was good for a triple.
Local athlete Jermie Greene (Mooresville, Caldwell Community College), Trey Lambert (North Wilkesboro, Catawba Valley) and Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) all piped in with a base hit apiece.
Athletics 10, Spinners 9
Even an eight-run eruption in the top half of the eighth inning wasn’t completely enough to enable Mooresville to undo the previous damage in dropping the 10-9 final.
The Spinners coughed up nine runs over a three-frame span covering the third through fifth innings, respectively, that spelled disaster in the defeat.
As a staff, the pitchers Hector Prado, Sam Hunt (Rome, Georgia, Charleston Southern University), Lambert and Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) handled the mound duties. Sutton was shouldered with the loss. As a crew, they allowed the 10 runs on 15 hits while also piling up 14 strikeouts.
DeFranco delivered a double as one of his team-tying three hits, sharing that stage with Jack Stevens (Lenoir, Catawba Valley). Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community) paired hits, while a double drilled by Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University) put him atop a crowd that consisted of Chandler, local athlete Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College), James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley), Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) and Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community) with solo stripes each.
Spinners 14, Bootleggers 3 (7 inn.)
Short and sweet.
The Spinners, taking one of their final scheduled breaks from crucial conference-counting competition, scratched early and often and used effort put forth by a number of non-regulars t down the organization’s independent-level feeder team Bootleggers by the 14-3 count.
With limited individual attention paid to the affair due to the fact that none of those statistics will count as part of official SCBL numbers, few details were also compiled.
One that did stand out, however, was the fact that game’s starting and winning pitcher carried with him area ties to the mound. Local athlete right-hander J.W. Taylor (Statesville, West Virginia Tech University) worked long enough into the affair to collect the pitching win.
Upcoming games
Mooresville returns to league-only matters when entertaining the Charlotte Mustangs before taking off on another extended road trip by visiting the Vipers and Mustangs on back-to-back games starting on Tuesday. The Spinners then open what amounts to their longest remaining homestand of regular-season play when hosting the rival Lake Norman Copperheads on Thursday at Moor Park.