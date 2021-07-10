Spinners salvage split savoring good, bad vs. SCBL top teams

The good with the bad.

The Mooresville Spinners spent time dealing with both aftereffects when facing off opposite as many fellow upper-division residing members of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League.

The Spinners followed up being tagged with a 10-9 offensive minded loss to the current second-place sitting Concord Athletics by dealing the still at-the-top-spot sitting Carolina Vipers a 13-7 defeat.

Combined, the outcomes taking place over the span of as many nights allows Mooresville to also retain its status as the third of a matching number of SCBL entries still possessing a winning standard. Their record in the crucial conference clout-carrying ranks was increased to the 10-7 level that is part of an overall 13-10 ledger it carried with it back into scheduled play.

As it turned out, the good wound up filtering over with the Spinners into the course of a scheduled non-league outing as well. Staying fresh, Mooresville bagged a 14-3 triumph over its little-brother operation the Mooresville Bootleggers. The contest was halted after just seven of the originally-scheduled nine innings due to the agreed-upon enforcing of the double-digit run lead mercy rule on the part of both teams.