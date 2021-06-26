Spinners spin in different directions during recent run

One step forward, then two steps back.
The Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level summer baseball team first stretched its season’s best – so far – winning streak to three games before dropping consecutive decisions for just the second time.
The Spinners bagged a third straight favorable verdict in comeback and dramatic walk-off fashion with an 11-10 triumph over the rival fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Lake Norman Copperheads. They followed up that affair by being dealt back-to-back setbacks by scores of 12-10 to the league entry Queen City Broncos and 8-5 at the hands of the non-league and fellow in-county foe Statesville Owls.
With the recent run, Mooresville returned to the field owning a 3-4 marker to show for all games carrying full-fledge SCBL clout that serves as the most meaningful part of an overall 5-7-1 slate.
On their home Moor Park facility to host the rival Lake Norman Copperheads, what looked bleak from the start took on a much more appealing appearance late in the matter. Trailing by scores of 4-0 and 6-1 a mere two innings into play, the home team pieced together a come-from-behind charge capped in the bottom half of the ninth innings to manufacture an escape with the 11-10 decision.
Mooresville’s T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College) collected the pitching win while also emerging as the third and final of the hometown hurlers to toe the pitching rubber. Starter Ty Cobb (Iron Station, Walters State Community College) and reliever Jay Martinez each also took turns on the hill. As a crew, they allowed the 10 runs on nine hits while striking out six.
Offensively, Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) belted a double as one of his team high-tying two hits and also accounted for three runs batted in. Travis Lott (Goose Creek, South Carolina, The Citadel) also paired base knocks as well.
A triple tagged by the Spinners Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College) and a double apiece banged by both hometown product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Cleveland Community College) and Dosi Jonas (Stanley, Spartanburg Methodist University) put them at the top of a cast of Justin Fox (Concord, Anderson University), James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley Community College) and Logan Russell (Mount Holly, Caldwell CC) with a single bas knock apiece.
In the loss to the first-year SCBL member Queen City Broncos, a determined last-at-bat rally on the part of the Spinners fell short of its goal in being delivered the 12-10 decision in what was also the first-ever meeting between the two teams’ on the latter’s home field.
Down by a 12-6 count entering the top half of the ninth, Mooresville pieced together a four-run, last-shot uprising before having the rally cut short at that point to drop the final two-run decision.
At home to host the Statesville Owls, an early deficit again proved too much for them to overcome in dropping the 8-5 final.
No additional individual information was made available from either of the two losses.
Mooresville prepared to return to play when following up a visit to take on the Concord Athletics by hosting the SCBL leading Carolina Vipers. The Spinners then open the final week of play for June when traveling to take on the Charlotte Mustangs on Monday night. Mooresville returns home to host the rival Copperheads on Tuesday back at Moor Park.