Spinners spin in different directions during recent run

One step forward, then two steps back.

The Mooresville Spinners collegiate-level summer baseball team first stretched its season’s best – so far – winning streak to three games before dropping consecutive decisions for just the second time.

The Spinners bagged a third straight favorable verdict in comeback and dramatic walk-off fashion with an 11-10 triumph over the rival fellow Southern Collegiate Baseball League member Lake Norman Copperheads. They followed up that affair by being dealt back-to-back setbacks by scores of 12-10 to the league entry Queen City Broncos and 8-5 at the hands of the non-league and fellow in-county foe Statesville Owls.

With the recent run, Mooresville returned to the field owning a 3-4 marker to show for all games carrying full-fledge SCBL clout that serves as the most meaningful part of an overall 5-7-1 slate.

On their home Moor Park facility to host the rival Lake Norman Copperheads, what looked bleak from the start took on a much more appealing appearance late in the matter. Trailing by scores of 4-0 and 6-1 a mere two innings into play, the home team pieced together a come-from-behind charge capped in the bottom half of the ninth innings to manufacture an escape with the 11-10 decision.