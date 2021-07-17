Spinners to share baseball know-how with youth campers

Take it from those who are already there.

Just such an opportunity presents itself to youth falling within the age in a final edition of the Mooresville Spinners Summer Youth Baseball Camp.

Doing so under the banner of the college-level baseball organization, members of the Mooresville Spinners roster, all of them also current collegiate players as well as its coaching staff and all current members of college program coaching rosters, will be serving as drill instructors.

The camp will take place beginning on Monday and continue through the majority of the week as well.

Daily camp hours are 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The camp is catering specifically to participants between the ages of 7-13.

Cost of participating is $100 per camper. Team discount rates are also available.

All attending will receive hands-on instruction in all basic areas of baseball from the various instructors.

Each camper will also be the recipient of a Spinners baseball camp T-shirt and receive free admission to an upcoming Mooresville Spinners home baseball game.