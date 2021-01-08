Split salvages some satisfaction in MHS volleyball finales

Mooresville High School’s volleyball team salvaged some success from what wound up being its final phase of regular season play.
Assured of coming up shy of securing one of the even more limited number of available statewide postseason berths extended this season, the Blue Devils shored up a split of their final two matches of the season to draw their campaign to a close.
Mooresville powered its way to a straight-set sweep over fellow I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High before winding up on the short end of a similar showing against league entry Mallard Creek.
With the split of the two decisions taking place three days apart and each unfolding on the MHS court, Mooresville completes its season with a 5-9 mark to show for its season overall and in the I-Meck ranks.
Facing off against Hopewell with a shot at polishing off a season series sweep at stake, the Blue Devils managed just that in set-by-set scores of 15-15, 25-16 and 25-21.
In leading the charge, Cameryn Cookus piled up eight net kills worth a team point apiece, while the duo of Megan Ladd and Kenzie Marshall each added five kills to the account.
Charly Meade served up four service aces. Ladd accounted for 12 digs while also staying active with the handing out of 30 assists.
Squaring off against Mallard Creek seeking to square that season series, a bid to do just that and deal the Mavericks a blow to their potential playoff hopes missed the mark. Mooresville endured the straight-game defeat in the bare minimum number of three games to complete the regular season segment of the season for both teams.
The number of teams earning playoff bids has been trimmed in half this season due to COVID-19. Teams qualifying for the playoffs will appear in first-round matches scheduled to get underway on Tuesday.