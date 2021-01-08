Split salvages some satisfaction in MHS volleyball finales

Mooresville High School’s volleyball team salvaged some success from what wound up being its final phase of regular season play.

Assured of coming up shy of securing one of the even more limited number of available statewide postseason berths extended this season, the Blue Devils shored up a split of their final two matches of the season to draw their campaign to a close.

Mooresville powered its way to a straight-set sweep over fellow I-Meck Conference member Hopewell High before winding up on the short end of a similar showing against league entry Mallard Creek.

With the split of the two decisions taking place three days apart and each unfolding on the MHS court, Mooresville completes its season with a 5-9 mark to show for its season overall and in the I-Meck ranks.

Facing off against Hopewell with a shot at polishing off a season series sweep at stake, the Blue Devils managed just that in set-by-set scores of 15-15, 25-16 and 25-21.

In leading the charge, Cameryn Cookus piled up eight net kills worth a team point apiece, while the duo of Megan Ladd and Kenzie Marshall each added five kills to the account.