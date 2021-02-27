Split serves to keep PAC-7 rivals in title contention

Opinions differ.
Matters remain in such a contradicting situation for the two local boys soccer programs still vying for top-tier status in the very same conference ranks.
The duo of Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep, endured separate responses following the second of their two scheduled crosstown showdowns that also served to keep them each on contention for the top spot in the PAC-7 Conference standings.
As it turned out, Langtree Charter captured the upper leg in the local series set courtesy of a 3-1 clipping of Pine Lake in the finale. The two teams met previously and squared off on dead-even terms to fashion a scoreless tie.
On the heels of the outcome, it was Pine Lake that was about rebound positively with a 6-0 victory of league entry Queen’s Grant.
As for Langtree, it was unable to keep the momentum flowing following the dropping of a 3-2 loss to Mountain Island Charter.
PLP exited the affairs owning a 6-2-1 standard that doubles up as both the Pride’s overall and PAC-7 records.
As for LCA, it emerged from the bouts holding a 5-2-1 ledger that also stands overall and in league play.
Both entries trail the current circuit leader by a game in the vital loss column.
In the match-up against each other, Langtree was able to spread out the damage by gathering in single strikes from as many as three different sources. The trio of Vaughn Siemers, Robbie Ricciani and Landon Metzler each rang the scoring bell once, with Martin Silia handing out two assists. Keeper Greyson Deaton collected eight saves.
For Pine Lake, the Pride’s Jayden Deku landed the long scoring strike, it made possible off a Griffin Nixdorf assist. Goalie Anthony Dotson saved three shots.
In Pine Lake’s win over Queen’s Grant, Nixdorf donned a hat trick of three goals and also handed out an assist. Andrew Kuechler added two goals and an assist, while Colby Plattner accounted for the final strike. Andrew Bosi and Sutherland Fox Tran each pitched in with an assist. In goal, Dotson registered the shutout.
As for Langtree in its narrow loss to Mountain Island Charter, it received both goals from Metzler, with Ricciani serving up an assist. Deaton notched three saves.
Both teams are back in action and on the road as early as possible.
Langtree Charter travels to take on league-leading Community School of Davidson, while Pine Lake takes on host Union Academy in bouts both on track to take place on Monday.