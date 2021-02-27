Split serves to keep PAC-7 rivals in title contention

Opinions differ.

Matters remain in such a contradicting situation for the two local boys soccer programs still vying for top-tier status in the very same conference ranks.

The duo of Langtree Charter Academy and Pine Lake Prep, endured separate responses following the second of their two scheduled crosstown showdowns that also served to keep them each on contention for the top spot in the PAC-7 Conference standings.

As it turned out, Langtree Charter captured the upper leg in the local series set courtesy of a 3-1 clipping of Pine Lake in the finale. The two teams met previously and squared off on dead-even terms to fashion a scoreless tie.

On the heels of the outcome, it was Pine Lake that was about rebound positively with a 6-0 victory of league entry Queen’s Grant.

As for Langtree, it was unable to keep the momentum flowing following the dropping of a 3-2 loss to Mountain Island Charter.

PLP exited the affairs owning a 6-2-1 standard that doubles up as both the Pride’s overall and PAC-7 records.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for LCA, it emerged from the bouts holding a 5-2-1 ledger that also stands overall and in league play.