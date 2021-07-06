Split serves to slow Spinners speed through SCBL crowd

Not so fast.
An up-tempo attempt on the part of the Mooresville Spinners summer college-level baseball team to speed its way up the ladder in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks hit a broken rung.
After extending the season’s longest winning streak to cover five straight games by clubbing their way past the SCBL member Charlotte Mustangs, 13-11, the Spinners wound up being tripped up by a 5-3 tally to the Queen City Broncos. That served to apply the brakes to the mid-season charge.
The split of decisions puts Mooresville at the 8-6 mark in the crucial conference standings and that is solid enough for a second-place slot according to the most recently updated positioning . That continues to carry the most clout in regards to potential postseason positioning in an overall 11-9-1 account the Spinners take with back into additional action.
Broncos 5, Spinners 3
A consecutive selection of in-succession solo scratches over the course of the third through fifth innings enabled Mooresville to nurse a 3-2 edge only to surrender a three-run uprising in the last of the seventh stanza to the first-year member Queen City Broncos that turned the tide in the 5-3 loss.
Failing to register double digits in the run-scored column for the first time in nearly a week, the Spinners dropped the decision to also draw a close to their five-game win spree serving as the best so far this season.
In the pitching department, hometown player Isaiah Nino (Mooresville, Catawba Valley Community College) was tagged with the loss. Also making mound appearances were R. Black, Kyle Flynn (Shelby, Cleveland Community College) and Mason Lyda (Mills River, Caldwell Community College). As a staff, they allowed the five runs on seven hits while striking out eight between them.
Offensively, a home run – his first of the season – cranked by Lyda placed him at the head of a line-up that included James Hinson (Sylva, Catawba Valley CC), Noah Love (Concord, Caldwell Community), Chad Sikes (Monroe, Mars Hill University) Dante DeFranco (Hillsborough, UNC Charlotte) and Wade Chandler (Apex, UNC Asheville) with single base knocks apiece. Hinson drove home his 10th teammate of the season, while both Lyda and DeFranco were also credited with a run batted in apiece.
Spinners 13, Mustangs 11
The more runs the merrier once again proved to be the case. Mooresville struck for multiple runs in each of their first four turns at-bat that was spiked by a six-run top half of the third and plated a solo tally for insurance in the visiting half of the ninth to tame the Mustangs.
Out of relief, Hale Sims (Charlotte, UNCC) collected the pitching win, with fellow fireman Garrett Sutton (Gastonia, Limestone College) gloving the save. Additional pitching performances were put forth by T.J. Rasar (Sherrills Ford, Brunswick Community College), Nino and Sam Hunt (Rome, Georgia, Charleston Southern University). Collectively, they allowed the 11 runs on an equal number of hits while fanning seven.
Offensively, the Spinners cashed in on as many as six fielding errors while also supporting their cause with the piling up of 15 hits.
Dalton Boyd belted a homer as one of his team-high tying three hits, while Love also drilled a round tripper to highlight his two-hit effort. It was the first dingers of the season for both players in SCBL play.
Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) banged a double to also finish with three hits. Love was joined by Sikes and DeFranco by pairing base knocks. Seth Whitley (Maiden, App State) drove home three teammates while cohorts Lyda and Hinson each also pitched in with a base hit as well.
Upcoming games
After squaring off against the Concord Athletics late Tuesday night, Mooresville returns home after a six-day absence to tangle with the current SCBL leading Carolina Vipers on Wednesday night back at Moor Park. After a non-league appearance – weather permitting – on tap against fellow in-county rivals Statesville Owls set for Thursday, the Spinners acknowledge First Responders Appreciation Night on Friday. All law enforcement, firefighters and rescue squad personnel will be admitted free of charge for that evening’s festivities.
All games feature 7 p.m. start times.