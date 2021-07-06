Split serves to slow Spinners speed through SCBL crowd

Not so fast.

An up-tempo attempt on the part of the Mooresville Spinners summer college-level baseball team to speed its way up the ladder in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League ranks hit a broken rung.

After extending the season’s longest winning streak to cover five straight games by clubbing their way past the SCBL member Charlotte Mustangs, 13-11, the Spinners wound up being tripped up by a 5-3 tally to the Queen City Broncos. That served to apply the brakes to the mid-season charge.

The split of decisions puts Mooresville at the 8-6 mark in the crucial conference standings and that is solid enough for a second-place slot according to the most recently updated positioning . That continues to carry the most clout in regards to potential postseason positioning in an overall 11-9-1 account the Spinners take with back into additional action.

Broncos 5, Spinners 3

A consecutive selection of in-succession solo scratches over the course of the third through fifth innings enabled Mooresville to nurse a 3-2 edge only to surrender a three-run uprising in the last of the seventh stanza to the first-year member Queen City Broncos that turned the tide in the 5-3 loss.