Split snaps Lake Norman’s season-long non-losing streak
That smarted.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team’s bid to remain among the undefeated as well as continue to stay atop the I-Meck Conference ranks hit a snag following the split of decisions endured against as many different circuit foes.

Engaging in matches that both took place on the road and taking place over the course of a three-night span, the Wildcats collected a 3-0 shutout over Mallard Creek to stay on a perfect pace prior to ending that phase following a 4-0 setback suffered at now outright league-leading Hough High.

Coupling together the outcomes, Lake Norman ventures back into action for the upcoming week as early as possible owning a 6-1-1 overall record that includes a 3-1 marker in place to show for appearances opposite common conference counterparts.

Squaring off against Mallard Creek, the Wildcats legged in what proved to be the only goal needed during the first half and tacked on both an insurance and cushion-comforting tally during the second half to construct the win.

On the defensive front, the verdict was rendered in what was also the fourth shutout logged in by Lake Norman for the season to date. Offensively, the output matched the Wildcats’ second best in a single match all season as well.

Unfortunately, those streaks both came to a close in the appearance against Hough. The Wildcats surrendered the most strikes they have allowed all season in a single showing and were also held without a single marker of their own for the first time as well.

No additional individual information was made from either affair.

Lake Norman is back in action when also returning home to play host to nearest I-Meck member and arch rival Mooresville on Monday seeking to also successfully sweep that home-and-home season series.

