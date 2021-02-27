Split snaps Lake Norman’s season-long non-losing streak

That smarted.

Lake Norman’s boys soccer team’s bid to remain among the undefeated as well as continue to stay atop the I-Meck Conference ranks hit a snag following the split of decisions endured against as many different circuit foes.

Engaging in matches that both took place on the road and taking place over the course of a three-night span, the Wildcats collected a 3-0 shutout over Mallard Creek to stay on a perfect pace prior to ending that phase following a 4-0 setback suffered at now outright league-leading Hough High.

Coupling together the outcomes, Lake Norman ventures back into action for the upcoming week as early as possible owning a 6-1-1 overall record that includes a 3-1 marker in place to show for appearances opposite common conference counterparts.

Squaring off against Mallard Creek, the Wildcats legged in what proved to be the only goal needed during the first half and tacked on both an insurance and cushion-comforting tally during the second half to construct the win.

On the defensive front, the verdict was rendered in what was also the fourth shutout logged in by Lake Norman for the season to date. Offensively, the output matched the Wildcats’ second best in a single match all season as well.