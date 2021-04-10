 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule April 12-17
Sports Schedule April 12-17

Sports Schedule April 12-17

Monday Tennis

Hough at Lake Norman

Soccer

Hough at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Softball

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant

Tuesday Softball

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Soccer

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek

Tennis

Hough at Mooresville

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake

Wednesday Tennis

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Softball

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Soccer

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Thursday Golf

MHS, LNHS at Hopewell (girls)

Softball

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hough

Tennis

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hough

Soccer

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hough

Friday Football Playoffs First round

Teams vs. TBA

Softball

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island

Saturday Wrestling

Lake Norman at Fred T. Foard (scrimmage)

