Sports Schedule April 12-17
Monday Tennis
Hough at Lake Norman
Soccer
Hough at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Softball
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant
Tuesday Softball
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Soccer
Hough at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek
Tennis
Hough at Mooresville
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake
Wednesday Tennis
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Softball
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Soccer
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Thursday Golf
MHS, LNHS at Hopewell (girls)
Softball
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hough
Tennis
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hough
Soccer
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hough
Friday Football Playoffs First round
Teams vs. TBA
Softball
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island
Saturday Wrestling
Lake Norman at Fred T. Foard (scrimmage)