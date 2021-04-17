 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule April 19-24
Sports Schedule April 19-24

Monday

Golf

Lake Norman at Mt. Pleasant (boys)

Soccer

Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant

Golf

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep (girls)

Tuesday

Softball

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Soccer

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Tennis

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Golf

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (boys)

Wednesday

Soccer

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Tennis

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Wresting

Newton-Conover at Mooresville (scrimmage)

Thursday

Softball

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

Soccer

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Tennis

Hopewell at Mooresville

Golf

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge (girls)

Friday

Baseball

North Lincoln at Mooresville (scrimmage)

Tennis

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Softball

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

