Sports Schedule April 19-24
Monday
Golf
Lake Norman at Mt. Pleasant (boys)
Soccer
Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant
Golf
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep (girls)
Tuesday
Softball
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Soccer
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Tennis
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Golf
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (boys)
Wednesday
Soccer
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Tennis
Lake Norman at Cox Mill
Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep
Wresting
Newton-Conover at Mooresville (scrimmage)
Thursday
Softball
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance
Soccer
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Vance
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Tennis
Hopewell at Mooresville
Golf
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge (girls)
Friday
Baseball
North Lincoln at Mooresville (scrimmage)
Tennis
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Softball
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep