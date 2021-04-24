 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule April 26-May 1
Monday

Tennis

Hopewell at Lake Norman (boys)

West Charlotte at Mooresville (boys)

Golf

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson (boys)

Softball

Cox Mill at Mooresville

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Soccer

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Tuesday

Softball

Hopewell at Lake Norman (DH)

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Soccer

Hopewell at Lake Norman

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Tennis

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville (girls)

West Charlotte at Lake Norman (girls)

Baseball

West Charlotte at Lake Norman (DH)

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

LNHS at RS Central/E. Rutherford

Wrestling

West Cabarrus/Mt. Pleasant at Mooresville

Golf

LNHS, MHS at North Mecklenburg (boys)

Tennis

Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep (girls)

Wednesday

Track

I-Meck meet at Lake Norman

Tennis

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman (boys)

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

Pine Lake at PAC-tournament (boys)

Soccer

Pine Lake Prep at Mtn. Island Charter

Softball

Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Thursday

Softball

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at Mooresville (DH)

Soccer

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at Mooresville (DH)

Tennis

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman (girls)

MHS, LNHS at I-Meck tournament

Wrestling

Davie County/NW Guilford at Mooresville

Friday

Track

LNHS, MHS at Hough

Baseball

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter

Soccer

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Saturday

Wrestling

LNHS at Jack Britt/New Bern

Track

Mooresville at Marvin Ridge

