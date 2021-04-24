Sports Schedule April 26-May 1
Monday
Tennis
Hopewell at Lake Norman (boys)
West Charlotte at Mooresville (boys)
Golf
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (girls)
Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson (boys)
Softball
Cox Mill at Mooresville
Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Soccer
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Tuesday
Softball
Hopewell at Lake Norman (DH)
Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep
Soccer
Hopewell at Lake Norman
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Tennis
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville (girls)
West Charlotte at Lake Norman (girls)
Baseball
West Charlotte at Lake Norman (DH)
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep
LNHS at RS Central/E. Rutherford
Wrestling
West Cabarrus/Mt. Pleasant at Mooresville
Golf
LNHS, MHS at North Mecklenburg (boys)
Tennis
Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep (girls)
Wednesday
Track
I-Meck meet at Lake Norman
Tennis
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman (boys)
Mallard Creek at Mooresville
Pine Lake at PAC-tournament (boys)
Soccer
Pine Lake Prep at Mtn. Island Charter
Softball
Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep
Thursday
Softball
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek at Mooresville (DH)
Soccer
North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman
Mallard Creek at Mooresville (DH)
Tennis
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman (girls)
MHS, LNHS at I-Meck tournament
Wrestling
Davie County/NW Guilford at Mooresville
Friday
Track
LNHS, MHS at Hough
Baseball
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter
Soccer
Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Saturday
Wrestling
LNHS at Jack Britt/New Bern
Track
Mooresville at Marvin Ridge