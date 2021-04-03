 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule April 5-10
calendar clip art.jpg

Monday

Football

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

Softball

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Tuesday

Golf

I-Meck match at Mooresville (girls)

Softball

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Soccer

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Tennis

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Wednesday

Soccer

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Thursday

Softball

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Soccer

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

Tennis

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Friday

Football

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

