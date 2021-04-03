Sports Schedule April 5-10

from staff reports
Monday
Football
North Mecklenburg at Mooresville
Softball
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Tuesday
Golf
I-Meck match at Mooresville (girls)
Softball
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Soccer
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Tennis
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Wednesday
Soccer
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Thursday
Softball
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Soccer
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
Tennis
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Friday
Football
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!