Sports Schedule Dec. 7-12
Monday

Swimming

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Tuesday

Volleyball

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Pine Lake Prep at Mtn. Island Charter

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

Cross Country

Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant

Langtree Charter at Union Academy

Wednesday

Cross Country

I-Meck meet at Mooresville

Swimming

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Volleyball

Queen’s Grant at Langtree Charter

Thursday

Volleyball

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Saturday

Cross Country

Mooresville at Myers Park

Swimming

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

