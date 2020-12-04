Sports Schedule Dec. 7-12

Monday
Swimming
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Tuesday
Volleyball
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Pine Lake Prep at Mtn. Island Charter
Union Academy at Langtree Charter
Cross Country
Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant
Langtree Charter at Union Academy
Wednesday
Cross Country
Support Local Journalism
I-Meck meet at Mooresville
Swimming
Mooresville at West Charlotte
Volleyball
Queen’s Grant at Langtree Charter
Thursday
Volleyball
Mooresville at North Mecklenburg
West Charlotte at Lake Norman
Comm. School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Saturday
Cross Country
Mooresville at Myers Park
Swimming
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!