Sports Schedule Feb. 15-20
Sports Schedule Feb. 15-20

Monday

Lacrosse

Charlotte Catholic at Lake Norman (girls)

Soccer

Lake Norman at Butler (boys)

Community School of Davidson at Mooresville (boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island (boys)

Tuesday

Basketball

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Vance

Carolina International at Pine Lake Prep

Lacrosse

Lake Norman Charter at Mooresville (girls)

South Lake Christian at Mooresville (girls)

Lake Norman at Northwest Guilford (boys)

Mountain Island at Pine Lake Prep (boys)

Wednesday

Soccer

Mooresville at North Mecklenburg (boys)

West Charlotte at Lake Norman (boys)

Basketball

Pine Lake Prep at Carolina International

Thursday

Basketball

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Lacrosse

Mooresville at Hough (girls, boys)

Friday

Basketball

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island (girls)

Lacrosse

Lake Norman at Myers Park (girls)

Marvin Ridge at Lake Norman (boys)

Soccer

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake (boys)

Football

Mooresville at Statesville (scrimmage)

Lake Norman at South Iredell (scrimmage)

