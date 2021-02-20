 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule Feb. 22-27
Sports Schedule Feb. 22-27

Monday

Soccer

Hough at Mooresville

Lake Noman at Mallard Creek

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter

Lacrosse

Mooresville at Hough (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson (girls, boys)

Tuesday

Basketball

State Playoffs

First Round

Teams TBD*

Lacrosse

South Iredell at Lake Norman (girls, boys)

Wednesday

Soccer

Lake Norman at Hough

Mooresville at Julius Chambers

Pine Lake Prep at Queen’s Grant

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Thursday

Lacrosse

Lake Norman at Mooresville (girls, boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King (girls, boys)

Basketball

State Playoffs

Second Round

Teams TBA*

Friday

Football

Lake Norman at West Charlotte

Bessemer City at Pine Lake Prep

Mooresville vs. TBA*

Saturday

Football

State Playoffs

Third Round

Teams TBA*

Lacrosse

Mooresville at Southlake Christian (girls, boys)

*if applicable

