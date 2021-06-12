Sports Schedule June 13-19

From staff reports
Tuesday
Baseball
Playoffs
First Round
Lake Norman vs. TBA
Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA
Wrestling
MHS, LNHS at 4A West Regional
SCBL
Spinners at Charlotte Mustangs
Wednesday
Baseball
SCBL
Piedmont Pride at Spinners
Thursday
Baseball
Playoffs
Second Round
Lake Norman vs. TBA*
Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA*
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
SCBL
Lake Norman Copperheads at Spinners
Friday
Wrestling
LNHS, MHS at 4A West Regionals
Track
MHS, LNHS at 4A West Regionals
PLP, LCA at 1A Midwest Regionals
Baseball
SCBL
Queen City Broncos at Spinners
Saturday
Wrestling
LNHS, MHS at 4A West Regionals
Baseball
Playoffs
Third Round
Lake Norman vs. TBA*
Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA*
SCBL
Concord Athletics at Spinners
*If applicable
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!