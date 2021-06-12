 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule June 13-19
0 Comments
top story

Sports Schedule June 13-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
calendar.jpg

Tuesday

Baseball

Playoffs

First Round

Lake Norman vs. TBA

Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA

Wrestling

MHS, LNHS at 4A West Regional

SCBL

Spinners at Charlotte Mustangs

Wednesday

Baseball

SCBL

Piedmont Pride at Spinners

Thursday

Baseball

Playoffs

Second Round

Lake Norman vs. TBA*

Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA*

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SCBL

Lake Norman Copperheads at Spinners

Friday

Wrestling

LNHS, MHS at 4A West Regionals

Track

MHS, LNHS at 4A West Regionals

PLP, LCA at 1A Midwest Regionals

Baseball

SCBL

Queen City Broncos at Spinners

Saturday

Wrestling

LNHS, MHS at 4A West Regionals

Baseball

Playoffs

Third Round

Lake Norman vs. TBA*

Pine Lake Prep vs. TBA*

SCBL

Concord Athletics at Spinners

*If applicable

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics