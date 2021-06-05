 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule June 6-12
Sports Schedule June 6-12

Sunday

Baseball

SCBL

Greensboro Monarchs at Mooresville Spinners

Monday

Track

I-Meck pole vault championship at MHS

Baseball

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep (1 p.m.)

Tuesday

Wrestling

Mooresville at Hough

Lake Norman at Vance, with North Mecklenburg

Baseball

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

SCBL

Catawba Valley Stars at Mooresville Spinners

Tennis

Hopewell at Lake Norman

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Track

LNHS, MHS at I-Meck title meet at Hough (field events)

Wednesday

Track

LNHS, MHS at I-Meck title meet at Hough (track events)

Tennis

MHS, LNHS at I-Meck championship

Thursday

Tennis

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

Wrestling

Lake Norman at Mooresville with W. Charlotte

Baseball

SCBL

Carolina Disco Turkeys at Mooresville Spinners

Friday

Baseball

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

Pine Lake Prep at North Stanly

SCBL

Statesville Owls at Mooresville Spinners

Saturday

Baseball

SCBL

High Point Locos at Mooresville Spinners

