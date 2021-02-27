 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Schedule March 1-6
View Comments
top story

Sports Schedule March 1-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday

Soccer

Mooresville at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Langtree Charter at Comm. School of Davidson

Lacrosse

Lake Norman at Fort Mill (girls)

Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Tuesday

Lacrosse

Mooresville at Porter Ridge (boys)

Charlotte Country Day at Lake Norman (boys)

Wednesday

Soccer

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hopewell at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Julius Chambers

Thursday

Soccer

Providence at Lake Norman

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Langtree Charter at Union Academy

Lacrosse

Christ The King at Mooresville (boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island

Friday

Football

Mooresville at Hough

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics