Sports Schedule March 1-6

Monday
Soccer
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Langtree Charter at Comm. School of Davidson
Lacrosse
Lake Norman at Fort Mill (girls)
Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Tuesday
Lacrosse
Mooresville at Porter Ridge (boys)
Charlotte Country Day at Lake Norman (boys)
Wednesday
Soccer
Hopewell at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Julius Chambers
Thursday
Soccer
Providence at Lake Norman
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Langtree Charter at Union Academy
Lacrosse
Christ The King at Mooresville (boys)
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island
Friday
Football
Mooresville at Hough
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
