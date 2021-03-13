 Skip to main content
Sports Schedule March 15-20
Monday

Lacrosse

State Playoffs (girls, boys)

First Round

Teams TBD

Soccer

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville (girls)

West Charlotte at Lake Norman (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter (girls)

Golf

Mooresville at Northstone (girls, boys)

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson (boys)

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

State Playoffs

First Round

Teams TBD

Tennis

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville (boys)

West Charlotte at Lake Norman (boys)

Softball

North Mecklenburg at Mooresville

West Charlotte at Lake Norman

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Wednesday

Lacrosse

State Playoffs (girls, boys)

Second Round

Teams TBD*

Soccer

Hough at Mooresville (girls)

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy (girls)

Tennis

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson (boys)

Thursday

Boys Soccer

State Playoffs

Second Round

Teams TBD*

Softball

Mooresville at Hough

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Tennis

Mooresville at Hough (boys)

Friday

Football

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Tennis

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

Softball

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter

Saturday

Soccer

State Playoffs

Third Round

Teams TBD*

*if applicable

