Sports Schedule March 29-April 3
top story

Sports Schedule March 29-April 3

Monday

Soccer

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson

Softball

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter

Golf

I-Meck match at Lake Norman (boys)

Lake Norman at South Iredell (girls)

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter (boys)

Tuesday

Softball

Mooresville at Hopewell

Vance at Lake Norman

Tennis

Mooresville at Hopewell

Vance at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Soccer

Mooresville at Hopewell

Vance at Lake Norman

Softball

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Golf

PAC-7 match at Pine Lake Prep (girls)

Wednesday

Tennis

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Soccer

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Softball

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Thursday

Softball

Mooresville at Cox Mill

Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep

Soccer

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Tennis

Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep

Golf

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge (boys)

Friday

Football

West Charlotte at Mooresville

Lake Norman at Hopewell

Saturday

Football

Bear Creek Charter at Pine Lake Prep

