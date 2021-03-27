Sports Schedule March 29-April 3

Monday
Soccer
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Pine Lake Prep at Comm. School of Davidson
Softball
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Pine Lake Prep at Langtree Charter
Golf
I-Meck match at Lake Norman (boys)
Lake Norman at South Iredell (girls)
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter (boys)
Tuesday
Softball
Mooresville at Hopewell
Vance at Lake Norman
Tennis
Mooresville at Hopewell
Vance at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy
Soccer
Mooresville at Hopewell
Vance at Lake Norman
Softball
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Golf
PAC-7 match at Pine Lake Prep (girls)
Wednesday
Tennis
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Soccer
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Softball
Hopewell at Lake Norman
Thursday
Softball
Mooresville at Cox Mill
Pine Lake Prep at Bradford Prep
Soccer
Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Tennis
Queen’s Grant at Pine Lake Prep
Golf
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge (boys)
Friday
Football
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Saturday
Football