Sports Schedule March 8-13
Monday

Soccer

Mooresville at West Charlotte

Hopewell at Lake Norman

Langtree Charter at Bradford Prep

Lacrosse

Lake Norman at Charlotte Country Day (girls)

Tuesday

Lacrosse

South Iredell at Mooresville (boys)

Hough at Lake Norman (girls)

Lake Norman at Providence Day (boys)

Softball

Mooresville at Independence (scrimmage)

Wednesday

Soccer

Mallard Creek at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Lake Norman

Union Academy at Langtree Charter

Thursday

Soccer

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Friday

Football

Mooresville at Vance

Hough at Lake Norman

Pine Lake Prep at Christ The King

Lacrosse

Lake Norman at Myers Park (boys)

