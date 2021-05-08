Sports Schedule May 10-15

from staff reports
Monday
Tennis
Hough at Lake Norman (girls)
Tuesday
Softball
West Region finals
Teams TBA
Wrestling
Bandys at Mooresville
Lake Norman at East Gaston with Burns
Baseball
Mooresville at Vance
Hough at Lake Norman
Tennis
Mooresville at Hopewell (girls)
Wednesday
Track
I-Meck meet at Mooresville
Thursday
Wrestling
Mooresville at W. Forsyth with E. Forsyth
Piedmont, West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Tennis
West Charlotte at Mooresville
Lake Norman at Hopewell
Friday
Baseball
Lake Norman at Hough
Vance at Mooresville
